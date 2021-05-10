Alumni Management Software Market to witness $ 55.33 Mn growth during 2021-2025 | 39% growth to come from North America | Technavio
May 10, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The alumni management software market is expected to grow by USD 55.33 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of open-source alumni software might hamper the market growth.
Alumni Management Software Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market observed maximum growth in the universities segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing need to organize and maintain a large volume of alumni records in universities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Alumni Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. The US and Canada are the key markets for alumni management software in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Almabase Inc.
- Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Campus Management Corp.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Creatrix Campus
- Ellucian Co. LP
- EverTrue Inc.
- Fonteva Inc.
- Headhunter Systems Ltd.
- OmniMagnet LLC
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
