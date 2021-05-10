Alumni Management Software Market to witness $ 55.33 Mn growth during 2021-2025 | 39% growth to come from North America | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of open-source alumni software might hamper the market growth.

Alumni Management Software Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market observed maximum growth in the universities segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing need to organize and maintain a large volume of alumni records in universities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Alumni Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. The US and Canada are the key markets for alumni management software in North America.

Almabase Inc.

Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Campus Management Corp.

Blackbaud Inc.

Creatrix Campus

Ellucian Co. LP

EverTrue Inc.

Fonteva Inc.

Headhunter Systems Ltd.

OmniMagnet LLC

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

