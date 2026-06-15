Always Best Care Franchise Owner Expands Senior Care Services into West Jordan

Veteran healthcare leader, Bret Lyman, adds third territory as Utah's senior population continues to grow

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurse and healthcare entrepreneur Bret Lyman is expanding his Always Best Care Senior Services operations in Utah after acquiring the company's West Jordan territory, adding to the Utah County and St. George locations he already owns and operates.

Always Best Care of West Jordan provides non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to families throughout the area. With the additional territory, Lyman will now serve even more local seniors while strengthening resources and access to care for older adults and their families.

The expansion comes as Utah's aging population continues to grow. An estimated 15 percent of Utah residents are age 65 or older today. By 2060, that number is expected to reach 20 percent, meaning one in every five Utah residents will be a senior. As more families seek ways to help loved ones age safely at home, demand for in-home care services is expected to increase.

For Lyman, the expansion represents a continuation of a career spent caring for others.

He brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to his role, including work in home health, assisted living, skilled nursing, pediatrics, orthopedics, surgical care and intensive care. In addition to owning and operating an assisted living facility, Lyman spent over two decades as a university educator, helping train the next generation of healthcare professionals.

"I've spent my career helping patients and families navigate some of life's most challenging moments," said Lyman. "Expanding into West Jordan allows us to support even more seniors while helping them remain safe, independent and connected to the communities they love. Utah is built around strong families, and we're honored to be a trusted resource when families need extra support caring for aging loved ones."

Lyman first joined the Always Best Care system in Utah County and St. George. The acquisition of the West Jordan territory further strengthens the brand's presence across the state and supports his goal of providing accessible, compassionate, relationship-driven care. His commitment to high‑quality, relationship‑driven care has earned his team the Best of Southern Utah Gold Award for Home & Senior Care for six consecutive years (2021–2026).

"Families want someone they can trust when making important decisions about a loved one's care," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Bret brings decades of clinical experience and has already established a strong reputation serving families in Utah County and St. George. We're excited to see him continue growing his impact and helping more seniors age with dignity and independence."

Always Best Care of West Jordan offers a range of services designed to help seniors remain safely in their homes, including:

Personal care

Companionship

Dementia care

Respite care

Senior living referral services.

"Many families don't know where to turn when a loved one begins needing help," Lyman said. "Our goal is to provide guidance, peace of mind and the kind of personalized care that allows seniors to continue living life on their terms."

For more information about Always Best Care of West Jordan or to schedule a care consultation, call (801) 679-2623 or visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/west-jordan.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care