LONGTIME ALWAYS BEST CARE FRANCHISEE JOHN MONTGOMERY EXPANDS SENIOR CARE SERVICES INTO LANCASTER COUNTY

Veteran franchise owner grows Southeastern Pennsylvania operations to meet rising demand for in-home care

ROCKLIN, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending more than 15 years helping seniors remain safe and independent at home, longtime Always Best Care franchisee John A. Montgomery is expanding his senior care operations into Lancaster County, bringing the company's compassionate in-home care services to one of Pennsylvania's fastest-growing senior populations.

Montgomery, who has owned and operated Always Best Care of Chester County since 2010, is opening a new office at 1861 Charter Lane, Suite 103 in Lancaster. The expansion builds on a business that today employs more than 100 caregivers and serves approximately 100 active clients throughout Chester County and surrounding communities.

The move comes as the need for senior care continues to grow across the region. Lancaster County is home to one of Pennsylvania's largest and fastest-growing older adult populations, creating increased demand for services that help seniors age safely and independently in their own homes.

"For more than 15 years, our team has had the privilege of helping seniors maintain their independence while giving families peace of mind," said Montgomery. "As we've grown, we've heard from more and more families looking for trusted home care services in Lancaster County. Expanding into this community allows us to bring the same compassionate care and experienced team that families have come to rely on throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania."

Montgomery has lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Before joining Always Best Care, he built and operated several successful businesses in commercial services, franchise ownership and financial planning. Throughout his career, one principle has remained constant: successful businesses are built by earning trust and investing in the communities they serve.

That philosophy continues to guide his approach to senior care.

"Helping seniors remain in the homes they love isn't just about providing care," Montgomery said. "It's about building relationships, supporting families during difficult decisions and becoming a trusted resource in the community. That's the culture we've built over the last 15 years, and we're excited to extend that same commitment to Lancaster County."

The new office is expected to hire 20 to 30 caregivers during its first year as demand grows.

"John has spent more than a decade building trusted relationships with seniors, families and healthcare professionals throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "His expansion into Lancaster County reflects both the growing need for quality in-home care and his commitment to serving the communities he calls home. We're proud to support John as he continues growing his business while helping more seniors age with dignity and independence."

Always Best Care of Lancaster County provides non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services for older adults and their families throughout Lancaster County and surrounding communities.

Services include:

Personal care and assistance with activities of daily living

Companion care and social engagement

Alzheimer's and dementia care

Respite care for family caregivers

Transportation to appointments and errands

Light housekeeping and meal preparation

Medication reminders

Post-hospital recovery support

Senior living referral services

Communities served

Always Best Care of Lancaster County serves seniors and families throughout Lancaster County and neighboring communities, including Lancaster, Lititz, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Manheim, Mount Joy and surrounding areas.

For more information about Always Best Care of Lancaster County or to schedule a care consultation, call 717-924-2252 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/lancaster/

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse Agency

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care