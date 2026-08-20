Alzamend Neuro's Phase 1/2A Lithium Neuroimaging Data Accepted for Poster Presentation at Neuroscience 2026 in Washington, DC

Neuroscience 2026, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, will be held November 14–18, 2026 in Washington, DC

Presentation Title: Assessing Treatment-Associated Brain Network Changes Following a Novel Lithium Treatment Using 7T Resting-State fMRI – Results from a Randomized Phase 1/2A Clinical Trial

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) ("Alzamend"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease ("Alzheimer's"), bipolar disorder type 1 ("BD"), major depressive disorder ("MDD") and post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"), today announced that an abstract reporting resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging ("fMRI") findings for AL001, Alzamend's novel organic lithium salt, has been accepted for poster presentation at Neuroscience 2026, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience ("SfN"), to be held November 14–18, 2026 in Washington, DC. The abstract, titled "Assessing Treatment-Associated Brain Network Changes Following a Novel Lithium Treatment Using 7T Resting-State fMRI – Results from a Randomized Phase 1/2A Clinical Trial," will be presented as a poster in the Neuropsychiatric Disorders session (Session PSTR337) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Neuroscience 2026 is organized by the SfN and is the world's largest gathering dedicated to the study of the brain and nervous system, drawing tens of thousands of researchers, clinicians and industry partners spanning the full breadth of neuroscience, from molecular and cellular mechanisms to systems-level and clinical applications. The program features poster sessions, symposia, mini-symposia and workshops highlighting the latest developments in the field.

"Resting-state fMRI lets us see, non-invasively, how a treatment reshapes the brain's own functional architecture over time," said Dr. Ovidiu C. Andronesi, principal investigator on Alzamend's Phase 1/2A Clinical Trial, Director of Multinuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Associate Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School. "These network-level findings add an important layer of evidence to what we've already seen in blood and tissue lithium levels from this trial."

"Being selected to present at Neuroscience 2026, the largest annual gathering of the neuroscience community, is a meaningful validation of this dataset," said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. "Dr. Andronesi and his team continue to generate rigorous, independently reviewed evidence of how AL001 engages the brain, evidence that matters to the millions of patients worldwide living with BD and other conditions where lithium remains the gold standard. We look forward to sharing this work at Neuroscience 2026."

About the Presentation

The poster presentation will report findings from 7T resting-state fMRI evaluating treatment-associated changes in brain network connectivity among healthy human subjects in Alzamend's completed Phase 1/2A clinical trial of AL001, Alzamend's patented ionic cocrystal formulation of lithium. The data will be presented by Shuqing Deng, a research assistant working in the laboratory of Dr. Andronesi. Dr. Andronesi developed the underlying 7T magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI") methodology and served as the study's principal investigator.

About this Study

The study employed a randomized crossover design with multiple six-subject cohorts. Participants were assigned to one of two sequences: AB (AL001 then lithium carbonate) or BA (lithium carbonate then AL001). Each treatment period consisted of 14 days of three-times-daily dosing, separated by a 14-day washout.

On Days 14–15, participants underwent 24-hour pharmacokinetic blood sampling alongside advanced MRI and magnetic resonance spectroscopy ("MRS") neuroimaging, a first-of-its-kind methodology. The MRI and MRS neuroimaging methods were developed by the lab of Dr. Andronesi. The study also incorporated a specialized, engineered head coil developed by Tesla Dynamic Coils BV, designed to enable high-resolution, whole-brain lithium imaging. This approach enabled simultaneous quantification of lithium concentrations in blood and brain including individual structures, as well as assessment of brain and individual brain structure chemistry, metabolism, and biomarker effects.

The study specifically evaluated AL001's ability to enhance lithium delivery to targeted brain regions while reducing systemic exposure, an approach designed to address the long-standing safety and tolerability limitations associated with traditional lithium salts. The results from the study confirmed that AL001 matches blood levels of standard lithium carbonate, the reference drug, addressing U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory requirements for a new drug formulation, as well as providing a differentiated, potential dose-sparing benefit profile for patients.

AL001: A Differentiated Lithium Therapy for a Large Unmet Need

Although lithium has remained the gold standard treatment for BD for more than 55 years, its clinical utility is constrained by a narrow therapeutic window and the need for regular therapeutic drug monitoring to manage renal, thyroid, and other systemic toxicity risks. AL001 is Alzamend's patented ionic cocrystal formulation of lithium combined for delivery with L-proline and salicylate, which is designed to deliver a full therapeutic amount of lithium to the brain with less systemic exposure than lithium carbonate, potentially enabling a safer, better-tolerated therapy across Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001, a patented ionic cocrystal delivering lithium with salicylate and L-proline designed to improve brain delivery and safety compared to conventional lithium, and ALZN002, a patented cell-based therapeutic vaccine designed to restore the immune system's ability to clear Alzheimer's beta-amyloid. The latter is a next-generation active-immunity approach offering potential advantages in dosing frequency and cost compared to approved passive-immunity antibody therapies. Both candidates are exclusively licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation under royalty-bearing worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions, including statements regarding Alzamend's planned presentation at Neuroscience 2026, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend's business and financial results are included in Alzamend's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend's website at www.Alzamend.com.

SOURCE Alzamend Neuro, Inc.