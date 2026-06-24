Alzheimer Society of Toronto and Integracare Inc. Extend Partnership with Four-Year Agreement

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc. and the Alzheimer Society of Toronto ("AST") today announced a renewed and expanded four-year partnership that deepens a relationship first established in 2017. The new agreement pairs Integracare's continued commitment to train its caregivers across AST's full Dementia Care curriculum with sponsorship of AST's two signature community events.

AST Logo (CNW Group/Integracare Inc)

The partnership renews Integracare's longstanding dementia-education commitment. Each year, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto delivers its full slate of professional courses to Integracare's caregivers — Dementia Foundations, U-First!, U-First! Advanced, Gentle Persuasive Approaches (GPA), and Palliative Care in Dementia — amounting to hundreds of certifications annually. Integracare remains committed to educating 100% of its caregivers in all five facets of Dementia Care, the foundation of its standing as Toronto's Dementia Care Provider of Choice.

Under the agreement, Integracare also becomes a multi-year sponsor of AST's two flagship events — An Unforgettable Event, the Society's signature gala, and the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's in Toronto — supporting the gatherings where Toronto families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals come together in the fight against dementia.

"Nine years ago we set out to ensure that our caregivers receive the highest quality dementia care education. As the leading family-funded at-home Dementia Care provider in the GTA, our partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Toronto is pivotal to our continued ability to provide the highest quality home care service for those living with Dementia. The Alzheimer Society of Toronto sets the gold standard for dementia care education, and being the only home care company to train all our caregivers across all five of its courses remains the foundation of everything we do." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO of Integracare Inc. "In addition to educating our Caregivers in all facets of Dementia Care, we are proud to sponsor the Alzheimer Society of Toronto's biggest fundraising initiatives. Over the last nine years, Integracare has raised well over $100,000 to support research, programming and to advance Dementia Care training."

"Integracare's commitment to providing the highest quality at home Dementia Care is exemplified not only through its generosity, but through its long-term investment in training its team in dementia-friendly care," said Dave Spedding, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Toronto. "This four-year partnership reflects shared leadership in creating compassionate, connected communities — and we are proud to continue this important work together."

About Integracare Inc.

Founded in 1990, Integracare is a leader in the private pay home healthcare market in Ontario, Canada, with offices in midtown Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Integracare prides itself on excellence in client service and delivery of home health care services, facilitated through its team of highly trained and dedicated caregivers along with 24/7 nurse-led care management. Integracare works tirelessly to promote a strong culture within its operations and has been a regular recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses as well as being certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Integracare is also ISO Accredited.

For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

About the Alzheimer Society of Toronto

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto provides counselling, education, specialized training, and public-awareness programming for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, their families, and their caregivers — and convenes the community through signature events including An Unforgettable Event and the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's in Toronto.

SOURCE Integracare Inc