Integracare Inc. and the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County Enter Ground-Breaking Partnership

A two-year partnership celebrates community based and home care supports for people living with dementia and their caregivers in Ottawa and Renfrew County

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc. and the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County today announced a new two-year partnership that names Integracare the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Walk for Dementia and enhances the company's nurse-led, Dementia-specialized care for families across Ottawa and Renfrew County.

The partnership demonstrates Integracare's commitment to offering the highest quality in home Dementia Care in Canada. The partnership brings dementia-care education to Integracare's Ottawa caregivers, delivered by the Dementia Society, so that local families are cared for by a team trained to its standards. A registered charity serving the region for more than four decades, the Dementia Society is Ottawa and Renfrew County's most trusted Dementia resource — offering tailored one-to-one coaching, education, and social and recreation programs for People Living with Dementia, their caregivers and families. The partnership pairs that community leadership with Integracare's clinical expertise to strengthen Dementia support across the region.

Under the agreement, Integracare also becomes the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Society's signature Walk — "The Walk for Dementia, Presented by Integracare" — and a supporter of the Society's "Moments That Matter" tribute at the Dementia Society Centre.

"People Living with Dementia in Ottawa and Renfrew County deserve the highest quality Dementia care wherever they call home. Together with the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County, we will educate our Caregivers in all facets of Dementia Care." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO of Integracare Inc. "The Dementia Society has been that leader in support for caregivers and People Living with Dementia and their caregivers across Ottawa and Renfrew County for over forty-five years, and we are proud to stand beside them as Presenting Sponsor of the Walk for Dementia to help bring awareness and promote fund-raising for this important charitable organization."

"This is an incredible day for Integracare and I am proud to be leading our Ottawa efforts," said Kristine McGinn, Director of Integracare East. "We are dedicated to providing the highest quality Dementia Care through educated, certified and vetted Caregivers and nurse-led care management in the area. This partnership will ensure that Integracare caregivers have access to the best Dementia Care education in the region — and there's no better partner to begin that work with than the Dementia Society."

"Partners who invest in education and community — not just services — help us reach more families when it matters most," said Monique Doolittle-Romas, CEO of the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County. "We are so proud to welcome Integracare as Presenting Sponsor of the Walk for Dementia, an event where every donation stays in our community to support our community members."

The partnership was formally introduced to the community through Sam Laprade's An Hour to Give on Rogers TV which aired on June 20 and will re-air again on August 1, 2026 — where Integracare shares its story and its commitment to the region. The TV Show is also currently available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waASElhht-Y

About Integracare Inc.

Founded in 1990, Integracare is a leader in the private pay home healthcare market in Ontario, Canada, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Mississauga. Integracare prides itself on excellence in client service and delivery of home health care services, facilitated through its team of highly trained and dedicated caregivers along with 24/7 nurse-led care management. Integracare works tirelessly to promote a strong culture within its operations and has been a regular recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses as well as being certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Integracare is also ISO Accredited.

For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 343 Preston Street, Suite 1104, Ottawa, ON K1S 1N4, 613.212.7567, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca/locations/ottawa

About the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County

The Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County (DSORC) is a registered charitable organization that has served the region for more than four decades, providing compassionate, person-centered support — including one-to-one coaching, peer support, education, and social and recreation programming — to people living with dementia, their families, and caregivers, while promoting awareness, reducing stigma, and fostering dementia-friendly communities. Find us at 500-2327 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON K1G 4J8, or visit https://dementiahelp.ca

SOURCE Integracare Inc