ALZpath Signs Global Licensing Agreement with Abbott to Advance Blood-Based Alzheimer's Disease Testing

ALZpath Strengthens Market Leadership with Abbott Agreement to Help Enable Early Alzheimer's Diagnosis at Global Scale

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath Inc., the leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease, today announced a licensing agreement with Abbott (NYSE: ABT), a global healthcare leader, to incorporate ALZpath's proprietary phosphorylated Tau 217 (pTau217) antibody into the development of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for Alzheimer's disease. The test would be designed for use on Abbott's Alinity ci-series systems, which represents one of the largest install bases of immunoassay instruments worldwide.

ALZpath's pTau217 antibody is among the most clinically validated for detecting Alzheimer's disease pathology. Backed by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications across 18 countries, the antibody demonstrates high accuracy and sensitivity in identifying Alzheimer's disease biology.

"This agreement further strengthens ALZpath's leadership in blood-based Alzheimer's testing and reinforces our position as the foundational component supporting the overwhelming majority of the pTau217 IVD market," said Mike Banville, CEO of ALZpath. "As blood-based biomarkers become central to how Alzheimer's disease is detected and managed, partnering with a global healthcare leader like Abbott can enable high-performance testing to reach clinicians and patients around the world at scale. Together with our diagnostic partners, we remain focused on bringing our highly accurate and sensitive antibody into routine care, including primary care, to reach patients in need."

As disease-modifying therapies continue to expand, accessible diagnostics are essential for earlier patient identification. ALZpath's pTau217 antibody offers a scalable alternative to PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis, which are costly, invasive, and difficult to deploy at scale. Blood-based biomarkers may also play a role in monitoring disease progression and treatment response in routine clinical practice.

"Abbott has spent more than a decade advancing brain health science to give clinicians earlier, clearer answers," said John Frels, vice president of research and development in Abbott's Core Diagnostics business. "Our work – including pioneering the first FDA cleared rapid blood test that helps assess mild traumatic brain injuries by providing objective biomarker data – shows what's possible when we deepen our understanding of the brain. Collaborations like this are accelerating the next era of Alzheimer's disease research, clinical trials for therapies and ultimately patient care."

About ALZpath

ALZpath, Inc. is a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. Its proprietary pTau217 antibody, used in many of the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is helping transform how Alzheimer's disease is detected, treated, and monitored. Through licensing agreements with global industry leaders along with collaborations with world-class laboratories, ALZpath is expanding access to earlier, more scalable detection. ALZpath's innovations have earned multiple honors, including Time Magazine Best Inventions (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Companies (2025), and BioTech Breakthrough "Diagnostic Innovation of the Year" (2025). To learn more, visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow ALZpath on LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook.

ALZpath Media Contact:

Jessica Hoffman

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.