ALZpath Demonstrates Global Clinical Impact at AAIC 2026, with Proprietary pTau217 Antibody Anchoring 86 Presentations Demonstrating Clinical and Diagnostic Value Across the Translational Pipeline

Presence builds on 205 original research articles documenting ALZpath's antibody use across Alzheimer's blood-based biomarker research

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease, announced today that data highlighting its proprietary pTau217 antibody will be featured in 86 scientific presentations from 56 leading academic, clinical, and industry organizations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place July 12-15 in London. These presentations further demonstrate the antibody's expanding adoption across academic, clinical, and industry-led research. See the full list of presentations and posters here.

"The breadth of research being presented at AAIC reflects the growing scientific confidence in the ALZpath pTau217 antibody and its central role as a diagnostic cornerstone for Alzheimer's disease research and clinical applications," said Mike Banville, CEO and President of ALZpath. "As blood-based biomarkers become increasingly integrated into research, clinical trials, and patient care, we're proud that our antibody now supports many of the world's leading pTau217 diagnostic programs. Together with our diagnostic partners, we remain focused on making Alzheimer's disease testing more accurate, accessible and scalable worldwide."

Since its launch in 2023, the ALZpath pTau217 antibody has been featured in 219 peer-reviewed research publications, including 205 original research articles that have generated hundreds of thousands of biomarker measurements worldwide. The antibody has also been featured in 157 posters and presentations at other international scientific conferences. The antibody has been selected by Abbott, Beckman-Coulter Diagnostics, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Alamar Biosciences, Bio-Techne and Quanterix for the development of research and clinical pTau217 assays.

Research presented at AAIC 2026 highlights the use of the ALZpath pTau217 antibody across nine scientific themes, including:

Evaluating A Future In Vitro Diagnostic Ptau217 Plasma Assay for the Detection of Amyloid Pathology in Primary and Secondary Care Settings presented by Annunziata Di Domenico, PhD (Roche)

The Future of Precision Care in Alzheimer's Disease – From Diagnosis Through Management with Blood and Imaging Biomarkers presented by Nicholas Ashton, PhD (Banner Health) & Alireza Atri, MD, PhD (Banner Sun Health Institute) - Sponsored by Siemens Healthineers

Precise And Ultrasensitive Detection of Blood-based Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Using the Automated Ella™ System presented by Yoav Noam, PhD (Bio-Techne)

Prognostic value of blood-based p-tau217 levels for progression to cognitive impairment presented by Rachel Buckley (Harvard Medical School) in collaboration with Sterling Johnson, PhD (University of Wisconsin and ALZpath Advisory Board Member)

"We are grateful to the researchers and collaborators around the world whose work continues to advance the science of Alzheimer's disease," said Banville. "Their efforts are helping accelerate the development of accurate, accessible blood-based diagnostics that can make an important difference for patients and families."

ALZpath partners will be at the following booths:

Alamar Biosciences – Booth #530

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics – Booth #921

Bio-Techne – Booth #1135

Roche – Booth #311

Quanterix – Booth #1201

About ALZpath

ALZpath, Inc. is a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. Its proprietary pTau217 antibody, used in many of the world's leading blood-based Alzheimer's disease tests, is helping transform how Alzheimer's disease is detected, treated, and monitored. Through licensing agreements with global industry leaders and collaborations with world-class laboratories, ALZpath enables partners to deliver accurate, scalable testing to clinicians and patients worldwide. The company's innovations have earned numerous industry honors, including Time Magazine Best Inventions (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Companies (2025) and BioTech Breakthrough "Diagnostic Innovation of the Year" (2025).

To learn more, visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow ALZpath on LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook.

ALZpath Media Contact

Jessica Hoffman

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.