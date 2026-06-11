AM General Focuses on Future Driven Capabilities at Eurosatory 2026

PARIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, a leader in military vehicle manufacturing and mobile defense capabilities, will feature next generation vehicles like the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and the JLTV A2, each integrated with advanced counter-UAS systems at Eurosatory. The exposition will take place at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte in Paris, France, June 15 - 19, 2026, Hall 5, Booth #B189 – U.S. Pavilion.

The AM General UGV is a next-generation autonomous ground vehicle engineered for adaptability, survivability, and operational dominance. The JLTV A2 is meets mission demands across the full range of military operations and is a substantially improved platform over the A1.

"Eurosatory provides industry and military leaders the opportunity to discuss the evolving battlefield and the ways mission success can be achieved by utilizing cutting edge technology like the AM General UGV," said John Chadbourne, AM General President and CEO. "With this platform, we've been able to demonstrate that autonomous mobile technology can be leveraged for multiple uses including logistics support, casualty evacuation, lethality missions, as well as defensive operation, which we are demonstrating with a Hornet C-UAS remote weapon station at the show."

The AM General UGV demonstrates how proven tactical vehicle platforms can be transformed into modular, mission-ready unmanned systems. Developed in collaboration with Textron Systems Corporation and Carnegie Robotics, the platform integrates a rugged AM General chassis with advanced autonomy, drive-by-wire technology, and scalable mission payloads. With an upgraded 250-horsepower engine and payload capacity of up to 6,000 pounds, the UGV is designed to support multiple mission sets, including logistics, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and armed overwatch. At the show, the vehicle will be equipped with the Hornet Remote Weapon Station featuring counter-UAS capabilities. This configuration highlights the platform's modularity and its ability to integrate fielded, combat-relevant systems that increase operational reach, enhance soldier protection, and provide commanders with flexible options on the modern battlefield.

Also on display will be the JLTV A2, four man variant, and featuring the Hornet Lite, which is a lightweight RWS delivering extended detection, recognition, and identification for reconnaissance. In addition to its ability to integrate defensive weaponry, the JLTV A2 is markedly improved over the A1 platform with over 1,000 changes/enhancements to the technical data package (TDP). What began as a JLTVA1 platform has transformed into a new generation vehicle with significant improvements including more efficient manufacturability, increased reliability, improved maintainability and sustainability, and greater operational capability, further solidifying the JLTV A2 as the most capable light tactical vehicle ever produced. The JLTV A2 is currently being delivered to the US Government for testing and evaluation.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio that includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 46 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes

Vice President, Global Marketing and Strategic Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE AM General LLC