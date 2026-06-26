A&M-San Antonio Celebrates Opening of $10 Million Athletic Complex

SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University-San Antonio recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Track and Field Complex, marking a major milestone in the University's continued transformation into a destination campus and positioning Jaguar Athletics for its largest expansion to date.

Special guests at the Friday, June 26, ceremony included A&M-San Antonio President Salvador Hector Ochoa, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, and Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores.

New Track & Field Complex at Texas A&M-San Antonio New Track & Field Complex at Texas A&M-San Antonio

The University broke ground on the complex in February 2025 with the support of a $10 million investment from Bexar County. The facility features an eight-lane competition track, a multipurpose field, and a renovated softball field complete with a press box, dugouts and seating for 350 spectators.

"These new athletic facilities will enable us to better serve our student body and the community as we continue our journey toward becoming a destination campus for not only Bexar County, but all of Texas," said Ochoa. "This expansion reflects the University's pioneering spirit and our commitment to creating new opportunities to engage with the community, recruit students from across the state, and attract new supporters and partners."

The complex will serve as a practice and competition venue for the University's men's and women's athletic programs, while the upgraded softball field will enhance recruiting efforts and provide student-athletes with a premier training environment. The facilities will also be available for community use, offering much-needed space for a variety of sports and activities in an area of the city where such amenities are limited.

The new complex comes at a pivotal time for A&M-San Antonio. Earlier this year, the University announced the largest expansion in the history of its athletics program, adding six varsity sports in a single year. Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, Jaguar Athletics will introduce men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, along with men's and women's cross country. Blair Sohl has been named the inaugural head coach for the programs.

The University also hosted its first softball games at the new campus stadium in January. In the historic home opener, the Jaguars swept a doubleheader, providing an early glimpse of what would become one of the most successful seasons in program history. Under head coach Nicole Dame, the team finished the 2026 campaign with a 26-18 overall record and a 17-10 mark in Red River Athletic Conference play.

In addition to softball and the new track and field and cross country programs, A&M-San Antonio competes in men's and women's soccer, men's golf, and men's and women's basketball. The University currently has more than 130 student-athletes, a number expected to grow to nearly 200 with the addition of the new sports.

Since launching intercollegiate athletics in 2020, Jaguar Athletics has played an increasingly important role in campus life and the University's growth.

"Jaguar Athletics serves as the front porch of our University, welcoming others to experience what makes A&M-San Antonio such a special place," said Dr. Darnell Smith, director of athletics. "The new athletic complex and the addition of new sports programs create tremendous opportunities for student-athletes and contribute to a more vibrant campus culture. This is an incredibly exciting moment for Jaguar Athletics and for the University."

Contact: Texas A&M University-San Antonio

One University Way, CAB 435, San Antonio, Texas 78224

[email protected] | 210-784-1115

SOURCE Texas A&M University-San Antonio