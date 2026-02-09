Texas A&M University-San Antonio Announces Addition of Six Varsity Sports to Athletics Program

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University-San Antonio announced today the largest expansion of its athletics program in University history, adding six varsity sports in one year.

Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, the University's intercollegiate athletics program will add men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, and men's and women's cross country.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio's new competition-quality track and field expected to open in spring 2026.

These additions will expand the University's varsity program offerings to 12 and bring dozens of additional student-athletes to campus. Currently, A&M-San Antonio has over 130 student-athletes competing, and that number is expected to grow to nearly 200 with these new additions.

The University currently competes in men's and women's soccer, men's golf, and softball, as well as men's and women's basketball, the University's newest program, which debuted in the fall of 2024. This ambitious expansion will build on the University's growing reputation for competitive excellence and provide new opportunities for competition, leadership, and academic achievement.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Jaguar Athletics and for the University. Adding these sports will not only open new opportunities for student-athlete participation but also contribute to a more vibrant campus culture and enhance the student experience and school spirit," said Dr. Darnell Smith, athletic director. "Athletics offers experiences that unify and energize the campus, as well as giving the community opportunities to interact with the University and see what makes A&M-San Antonio such a special place."

The University will immediately launch its recruitment for a head coach to oversee both cross country and track and field for Jaguar Athletics. Once hired, the head coach will focus on building a competitive roster for the 2026-27 academic year.

The track and field programs will benefit from excellent facilities, training and hosting home competitions in the new competition-quality track and field expected to open in spring 2026. The track, as well as the University's new softball complex, was made possible by a $10 million investment by Bexar County. This new athletics complex will serve as a first-class resource for both the University and the local community.

"We are making decisions that best position the institution for success and growth," said President Salvador Hector Ochoa. "The expansion of intercollegiate athletics is an integral part of the University's strategic plan, as we continue our journey to becoming a destination campus and the school of first choice for an increasing number of students across Bexar County and all of Texas."

More sports also bring new opportunities for the campus to engage with the community, recruit locally and statewide, and attract new supporters and partners. This expansion reflects the University's pioneering Texas spirit—bold, growth-minded, and committed to creating opportunities for students and the region.

Intercollegiate athletics began at A&M-San Antonio in 2020, and the impact has already been profound. Jaguar Athletics serves as a "front porch" for prospective students and for community members, inviting them to spend time on campus and become familiar with the University.

These new teams, and all of athletics, will help inspire the next generation of Jaguars, deepen ties with supporters, and showcase the resilience and determination that define both our students and the South Texas region. As A&M–San Antonio continues to grow, a robust athletics program enriches the student experience and invites in new and bigger audiences to the University.

