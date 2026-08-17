Ambi Completes First Private Beta, Introducing Ambient Intelligence Beyond Prompt-and-Response

Early beta users achieved a 37.8% Day 7 retention rate as Ambi's ambient intelligence platform helps people turn everyday conversation context into memory, follow-through and focus—without constantly switching between apps.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambi, an ambient intelligence company building the next generation of human-AI interaction, announces the successful completion of its first private beta, achieving a Day 7 retention rate of 37.8%. The milestone marks the company's first public step toward what it calls ambient intelligence—AI designed to help people capture the context they choose, build memory, organize information and stay focused while reducing the constant need to switch between applications.

While today's AI assistants have made intelligence more accessible than ever, most still rely on users opening an app, reconstructing context and prompting the system each time they need help. Ambi takes a different approach. Rather than existing inside a chat window, it remains available throughout the day, helping users capture context with intention, preserve important information and surface what matters when it is useful.

"Today's AI is incredibly powerful, but the interaction model hasn't fundamentally changed," said Peter MO, CEO of Ambi. "People still spend much of their day reconstructing context, chasing information and remembering commitments. We believe AI should reduce that busywork by keeping context ready, so people can stay in control of thinking, creating and making decisions."

Built as a continuous intelligence layer across software, cloud services and future wearable experiences, Ambi helps users capture the context they choose and transforms it into a user-controlled, persistent memory. It then helps organize information, identify follow-up actions and surface relevant context at the right moment, allowing people to stay focused on what matters most.

The current beta experience allows users to capture conversations, voice notes, ideas and important moments, generate AI summaries and transcripts, organize tasks and follow-ups, and build a user-controlled, searchable memory from conversations, files and notes. Ambi also surfaces reminders, recommendations and relevant context throughout the day, helping users spend less time managing information and more time taking action.

Unlike traditional productivity software, Ambi is designed around a simple principle: people remain in control, while Ambi helps organize conversations, commitments, ideas and information as they happen. Instead of becoming another destination users must actively visit, Ambi stays available in the background, reducing cognitive load while helping users remain focused.

The company believes this shift represents the next stage of AI adoption. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable, the challenge is no longer generating answers but helping people manage the growing volume of information surrounding them. Ambi aims to become the interaction layer between humans and AI, preserving context and continuity so users can focus on judgment, creativity and decision-making rather than remembering what happened next.

Following the successful completion of its first private beta, Ambi will continue expanding the platform while preparing for broader user access in the coming months.

Availability

Ambi has successfully completed its first private beta and is available to private testers. The company plans to expand access through a public beta on October 12, 2026. Additional details will be announced closer to launch.

About Ambi

Ambi is an ambient intelligence company building the next generation of human-AI interaction. Operating across software, cloud services and future wearable experiences, Ambi helps users capture the context they create throughout the day, building a persistent memory that organizes conversations, ideas, tasks and decisions into actionable knowledge. Rather than requiring constant prompts or attention, Ambi is designed to work in the background, surfacing the right information at the right time while reducing the cognitive load of managing everyday work and life. Its mission is to make intelligence present as life unfolds—helping people stay focused on what matters while AI handles the details behind the scenes.

Media Contact

Evan Wu

Senior Marketing Manager, Ambi

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambi