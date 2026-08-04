Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh Welcomes Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Carr to Its Growing Team

The addition of Dr. Carr deepens Amelia Raleigh's surgical expertise, reinforcing the practice's commitment to exceptional, patient-centered care

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia Aesthetics, the fastest growing women-focused plastic surgery and medspa brand in the Southeast, today announced the appointment of board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Jennifer Carr to its Raleigh practice. Dr. Carr brings more than a decade of surgical training, academic teaching, and dedicated patient care to the Amelia team. Her patient-first philosophy of care aligns seamlessly with the Amelia mission: to redefine the standard in plastic surgery, in wellness, and in how every woman allows herself to feel.

Dr. Jennifer Carr joins Amelia Aesthetics

A Career Rooted in Academic Excellence and Mentorship

Dr. Carr earned her Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Medical Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, followed by a general surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she earned multiple teaching accolades. She completed her plastic surgery residency at the same institution, serving as Administrative Chief Resident.

Prior to joining Amelia, Dr. Carr served as both the Plastic Surgery Residency Director, and Assistant Professor in the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at UNC Health, where she received numerous acclaimed awards, including those for Outstanding Resident Teacher, and Division of Plastic Surgery Faculty Teacher of the Year. Driven by a passion for mentorship and complex, multidisciplinary care, her transition to Amelia represents a continuation of her commitment to empowering both her peers and her patients.

Driving the "Amelia Difference"

Led by two of the Triangle's most respected plastic surgeons, Dr. Jeremy Pyle and Dr. Michelle Roughton, the Raleigh practice has established a reputation for uncompromised surgical excellence and a transformative patient environment. And unlike traditional private practices, Amelia Aesthetics equips its surgeons with a robust, centralized infrastructure encompassing advanced marketing, operational support, and a collaborative network of peer mentorship.

"Amelia isn't just a place to practice – it's an environment designed for intentional growth," said Dr. Carr. "I'm thrilled to join a team of renowned surgeons who are actively delivering the transparent, elevated patient experience I have always believed in, helping patients feel comfortable and confident in their own bodies."

Welcoming a New Standard of Care

The addition of Dr. Carr marks a significant milestone in Amelia's ongoing regional expansion. "The bar for joining this team is exceptionally high – not just technically, but in character, and how a surgeon advocates for their patients," said Dr. Jeremy Pyle. "Dr Carr possesses an incredible reputation for both stellar surgical outcomes and deep patient connection, which are the absolute cornerstones of Amelia."

This year, the practice will launch the Amelia Accelerator program, a one-year residency for young surgeons interested in exploring private practice and gaining hands-on experience under the guidance of some of the country's best plastic surgeons. Dr. Carr will lead this initiative for the practice.

"Jennifer brings exactly the kind of energy and expertise that makes our entire team better," said Dr. Michelle Roughton. "Expanding our team with a surgeon of her caliber ensures our patients continue to see themselves reflected at the highest levels of medical care."

Dr. Carr will be specializing in breast augmentation procedures and body procedures including tummy tucks and mommy makeovers, and is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit askamelia.com/locations/raleigh.

About Amelia Aesthetics

Amelia Aesthetics is a leading plastic surgery, medspa, and functional health practice with locations in Raleigh, Wilmington, St. Louis, Boynton Beach, Tampa, Evansville, and San Antonio. Built on the belief that every woman deserves access to exceptional care and the freedom to feel confident in her own skin, Amelia is rewriting the standard for the modern aesthetic experience. Learn more at askamelia.com.

Contact: Sarah O'Grady | [email protected]

SOURCE Amelia Aesthetics