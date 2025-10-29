Dr. Michelle Roughton Presents New Data on Scaling Breast Practices at ASPS Annual Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Roughton, MD, of Amelia Aesthetics and a leading plastic surgeon based in Raleigh, NC, presented "Scaling Safely: Leveraging Technology and Products to Grow Your Breast Practice" at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, October 9–12, 2025. ASPS is one of the largest gatherings of plastic surgeons worldwide, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovations in patient care.

Dr. Roughton highlighted Amelia Aesthetics' streamlined technology and workflows, which enabled her to perform over 900 breast augmentations between 2022 and 2025. She credits the collaborative efforts of surgeons, nurses, and surgical techs, working alongside technology and marketing experts, for creating resources that optimize every stage of the patient journey.

"Our focus is always on giving patients the safest, most personalized care," said Dr. Roughton. "By combining smart technology with a great team, we can guide patients through every step and let the surgical team focus on what really matters: them."

Amelia Aesthetics' approach includes transparent online pricing and 11 patient touchpoints across the average four-month process from initial awareness to surgery intent. Proprietary software tracks implant inventory and billing, allowing the surgical team to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks.

Previously, Dr. Roughton served as Residency Program Director for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Plastic Surgery Department, with a focus on breast reconstruction. Since joining Amelia Aesthetics in 2019, she has concentrated exclusively on aesthetic surgery. A proud Tar Heel, Dr. Roughton completed her undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her surgical and plastic surgery residencies at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Roughton is an active leader in the ASPS, serving as Chair of the Practice Management Track Spring Meeting since 2024. She has also held roles as Leadership Development Chair and Chair of the Young Plastic Surgeons Committee.

About Amelia Aesthetics

Amelia Aesthetics is dedicated to empowering individuals through modern plastic surgery and medspa procedures designed to inspire a lifetime of confidence. Specializing in life-changing breast, body, and facial surgeries, Amelia combines advanced techniques with a compassionate approach to serve brave, bold, and powerful women. Known for their commitment to empathy and ease, each surgeon in the Amelia Aesthetics network is carefully selected for both exceptional skill and genuine kindness. With locations in Raleigh, St. Louis, Evansville, San Antonio, Boynton Beach, Tampa, and Wilmington, Amelia Aesthetics continues to grow its network of some of the nation's most trusted and capable plastic surgeons. For more information, visit askamelia.com .

