Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds due 2036

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% first mortgage bonds due 2036 at 99.988% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on August 24, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for the offering, when available, may be obtained via the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attn: DCM – Transaction Advisory, phone: 1-855-495-9846. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation