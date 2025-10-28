"AMERICA DESERVES TO WIN": POWERFUL LITIGATOR ERIC J. TROUTMAN CHARGES AHEAD ON CONGRESSIONAL BID--SAYS "MIN CAN'T WIN"

"Min Can't Win."

"Dave Min is the weakest Democrat in Congress. He's not someone Trump takes seriously and that's a shame for the people here." Troutman says. "This district deserves someone with serious firepower—someone like the Czar— and Min just isn't up to the task."

Troutman's Incredible Qualifications Make Him a Powerful Candidate.

"America Deserves to Win." Says Troutman. "But to do so it needs very special and powerful candidates to step up to help the people."

Troutman is nationally known as a powerful attorney focused on telecom, data privacy and AI issues and says he will use his experience solving billion-dollar problems and structuring massive litigation deals to help the people of his district.

"Nobody can do what I can do. The stuff that keeps other lawyers up at night is the stuff I do before breakfast." Troutman says. "The biggest companies in the world bring their biggest cases to my firm because we can get it done when no one else can."

"We need serious people in office now." Troutman says. "Voters elect bartenders and school teachers into Congress and then wonder why their laws don't make sense. We need experienced attorneys and business owners in Congress—and we need it right now."

Troutman's primary focus is on stopping the robocall epidemic once and for all.

"D.C. has failed the people in so many ways—its really horrendous how bad Washington's record really is for the people—but the complete failure to end the robocall scourge is the biggest failure of all." Troutman says. "I'm one of the best telecom lawyers in the nation and I've dedicated my career to stopping billions of unwanted calls. I know how these robocallers work and I know how they can be stopped."

Troutman's extraordinary strength as a candidate makes him appealing to both sides of the aisle.

"People often say Republicans and Democrats love me equally because I help make sense of the law and I make such great deals for everyone" Troutman says. "It really is true. I help people all the time—I never ask if they're 'red' or 'blue,' because everyone deserves laws that make sense and a government that leaves them alone."

Troutman also says partisan labels are overblown.

"Political parties are a joke." Troutman says. "Nobody is a Democrat anymore—that's a dead brand. And Republicans generally are very free-thinking and care more about the person than the label. So it will be easy for me to win over people from both sides."

When asked why he says "Min can't win" Troutman explains simply: "He's weak. He's just too weak to deal with Trump. It's a simple as that."

Troutman continued: "The people need someone powerful who Trump will respect and make good deals with, and that's not Min."

Troutman also says Sacramento politicians are specifically trying to protect Min because of his perceived weakness.

"The guys in Sacramento know how weak Min is and they are specifically trying to move my home—Orchard Hills in Irvine—into District 48 specifically to protect him. The voters will understand what a rotten trick that was."

Troutman's campaign has placed signs urging the community to Vote No on Prop 50.

"I want people to know I am against this scam—they're trying to protect weak politicians and that's a sad thing."

Troutman also has a message for other potential candidates in the district: "stay out."

"Stay out of this one. Its not good for you." Troutman says. "This is a two-horse race and I expect to walk with 70-80% of the vote when all is said and done. Don't waste your time or your donor's money."

Still Troutman says he will forgive candidates that run against him and fail and invites them to join his movement.

"The Bible tells us the prodigal son got the biggest feast." Troutman says. "So come get on the right side with us and feast!"

