"WE CAN FORGIVE EACH OTHER": TROUTMAN FOR AMERICA SAYS THANKSGIVING IS A TIME FOR "BEAUTIFUL" AMERICA TO FORGIVE AND FIND UNITY AGAIN

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The campaign for Congress is heating up, but candidate Eric J. Troutman is urging everyone to relax a little and appreciate their blessings—and forgive each other.

"We live in the greatest country in this history of the world and we are all so very very blessed," Troutman says. "The rest of the world looks up to us and wants to be us so badly. We have the smartest and best people here. But still the political parties want us to fight each other and hate each other. It's crazy."

Eric J Troutman works hard for America and but also urges Americans to forgive each other this Thanksgiving. Eric J. Troutman, candidate for California's 47 Congressional District is a powerful complex litigator,

Troutman— a powerful litigation attorney at Troutman Amin, LLP who is running against Democrat David Min in California's competitive 47th Congressional District— says Americans should take time to be grateful and to forgive one another this Thanksgiving.

"The political parties want us fighting each other so the people will be weak and the politicians can have all the power. But Americans are very smart and won't fall for that," Troutman says. "Thanksgiving is a great time for all Americans to pause and really appreciate each other. We are a nation of WINNERS! Incredible people here. And very forgiving. We can forgive each other—and we will."

Troutman is using the spirit of the holiday to forgive his opponent for Congress for failing to stand up to Trump.

"Look, we know Min is maybe not the strongest guy and can't stand up to Trump. We're seeing Trump walk all over him—even trying to drill for oil on our beaches!— but we can forgive him." Troutman says, "He's doing his best. Not sure he's cut out for this job, but we can forgive him."

Troutman says he is still concerned about Min's recent DUI arrest and his dishonesty, however.

"We have to be very forgiving but also very smart. Dave Min was arrested for a very serious DUI recently and he lied about how much he drank," Troutman says. "I'm trying to be very forgiving of him, but when you risk people's lives like Dave Min did—and then lie about it—that really shows a lack of respect for the law, for the people, and for law enforcement. That's tough to forgive. It really is. But we have to try."

As Americans sit down to feast together this week Troutman says the country should use the time to pray and heal.

"We can forgive Min and we can all take some time and forgive each other and try to heal as one truly incredible and very beautiful nation," Troutman concludes. "Let's eat some turkey, watch some football and maybe have a drink or two—but don't drive afterward (this includes you Dave). But above all remember—America Deserves to Win!"

SOURCE Troutman For America