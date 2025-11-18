AMERICA DESERVES TO WIN!: RELENTLESSLY POSITIVE TROUTMAN FOR AMERICA CAMPAIGN GAINS STEAM WITH LAUNCH OF NEW POLITICAL BLOG AND WEBINAR SERIES

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentum behind Eric J. Troutman's independent campaign in California's critical 47th Congressional district continues to grow as his campaign spreads a message of unity and positivity.

With tens of thousands of dollars raised in the first month of the Troutman for America campaign, a new political blog and an upbeat webinar series providing even more fuel for the fire, Troutman's campaign now appears unstoppable. And he's done it all by focusing on the positive—and not the negative.

Eric J. Troutman, candidate for California's 47 Congressional District Eric J Troutman of Troutman for America Eric J Troutman is known as "the Czar" in certain legal circles for his dominance.

"I am really trying to bring people together and help Americans remember we all really love each other." Troutman says. "Americans are incredibly smart! The wisdom of the people is fire! We're the best country in the history of the world and we should celebrate that!"

Troutman has launched a webinar series— called "America Deserves to Win"—focused on what makes America powerful and strong.

"D.C. isn't a swamp, it's a gleaming City on a Hill" Troutman says. "Politicians call it a 'swamp' because they're not worthy to serve in our beautiful capital and they insult the city to make themselves feel worthy. But they aren't. And I won't stop until every phony who has insulted out nation's capital is voted out a job—and new leaders who are accountable only to the people are voted in."

People are responding positively to the message of unity and optimism.

"Look we have over a million and a half view on our YouTube channel and thousands of people watched last week's webinar." Troutman says. "But we are not taking our foot off the gas. A ton more content is coming out to unify the people and help them remember that America Deserves to Win!"

The positive energy is driving the Troutman for America forward at an incredible pace.

"We are a runaway freight train right now. We are seeing an insane amount of support as people really want to see positivity in politics and have the nation work the way the Constitution provides." Troutman says. "Ultimately this isn't about me its about assuring qualified candidates who respect the constitution, love the people, are live up to the promise of serving them—instead of the greedy puppets who don't really care about the people and only serve themselves."

Troutman's new political blog—www.AmericaDeservesToWin.com—focuses on constitutional principles and has taken frequent aim at the political parties and the negativity they spew, labeling them "unconstitutional" groups who only control people using fear.

"People know the political parties have no real vision. They just rule by fear and the people know it." Troutman says. "The people aren't loyal to the parties anymore because they've done such a bad job. It's a house of cards—one little push and the whole thing is going to collapse."

Troutman wants to provide the push.

"The parties have completely abandoned the people in their quest for power. Made them fight with each other. Made them hate each other even. That's not right." Troutman says. "America is beautiful and its people are wonderful and very thoughtful. They deserve to be unified and strong and living great lives. Not weak and divided and living in fear. I'm going to help make that happen. Count on it."

Troutman's webinar is free and registration information can be found on AmericaDeservesToWin.com.

For more information on the campaign visit TroutmanForAmerica.com.

SOURCE Troutman For America