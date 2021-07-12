American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Named One of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®”

"Being recognized by NABR is a testament to the culture we've cultivated and the value we place on our people," said AAOS Chief Executive Officer, Thomas, E. Arend, Jr., JD, CAE. "As the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists, our mission is to serve the orthopaedic profession to provide the highest quality of musculoskeletal care. I'm proud of our team's dedication to supporting this mission, to each other, and to our members during what has been a challenging year for so many."

An independent research firm evaluated each company based on a variety of categories. These include compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment; engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and strategic company performance. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The AAOS will be honored during a virtual presentation on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at which time it will contend for one of 13 elite awards in each above-mentioned categories.

The AAOS was also named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune in 2020. For more information about a career at the AAOS, visit aaos.org/about/careers.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About the Best and Brightest to Work For® Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, West Michigan and Nationally. Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is sponsored by Baudville Brands, Now Health Group, FONA International, Corp! Magazine, Assurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, Milhouse Engineering & Construction, Sana Benefits, HR Source and Become Unmistakable – uMap.

