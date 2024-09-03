The Arnold I. Caplan Award for Distinguished Research in Orthobiologics

Nomination deadline: November 3, 2024

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announces an immediate call for applications for the inaugural Arnold I. Caplan Award for Distinguished Research in Orthobiologics (Caplan Award). Celebrating the legacy of Arnold Caplan, PhD, a pioneer in the field of orthobiologics and Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs), the Caplan Award recognizes significant contributions to advancing biologics solutions for musculoskeletal injuries or pathologies.

To view the award criteria or submit an application, click here.

"Dr. Caplan was often called the 'godfather of MSCs' – a critical thinker and scientist who spent decades exploring ways to translate stem cell biology to the clinic," said AAOS Committee on Devices, Biologics and Technology Chair Jason L. Dragoo, MD, FAAOS. "It is a pleasure to work with the Caplan family to honor his unwavering dedication to scientific advancement. This award will recognize those who embody Dr. Caplan's spirit of innovation and excellence, and we are confident it will continue to fuel the future of orthobiologics."

The Caplan Award was created through the generosity of the Caplan family with funding overseen by the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation. All applications will be reviewed for scientific merit by the AAOS Committee on Devices, Biologics and Technology. The first Caplan Award recipient will be recognized at the AAOS 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego and will receive a desktop award plus a cash prize of $10,000.

"The Caplan family is incredibly pleased to honor Arnold's scientific legacy by bestowing this award on behalf of someone who has spent a lifetime advancing the field and recognizing the next generation of scientific explorers," said Bonita Caplan, Arnold's wife of 58 years.

For more information about the AAOS' investment in evidence-based educational orthobiologics content, visit AAOS.org/quality.

