AAA-ICDR® Panelists Receive 64 Rankings in 2026 Chambers USA Nationwide Rankings for Arbitration and Mediation

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® – International Center for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR) congratulates the AAA-ICDR arbitrators and mediators recognized in the 2026 edition of "Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business."

Arbitrators and mediators who serve on AAA-ICDR rosters received 64 rankings in the International Arbitration: Arbitrators (USA Nationwide) and Mediators (Nationwide) categories, representing more than half of the combined rankings in those two categories. Chambers' recognition of these panelists reflects the depth of talent, subject-matter expertise, and breadth of experience that parties can find on the AAA-ICDR roster.

The recognized panelists bring experience across a broad range of industries, including Commercial, Construction, Labor & Employment, ICDR, Consumer, and other specialized areas.

"We are proud to see AAA panelists recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business," said Eric Dill, SVP, chief people officer and head of panel relations at the AAA-ICDR. "Having panelists from both the AAA-ICDR arbitration and mediation panels ranked on this prestigious list underscores the depth of talent and expertise available to parties seeking efficient and effective dispute resolution. We congratulate these accomplished neutrals on this well-deserved recognition."

AAA-ICDR Panelists Included in the 2026 Rankings

International Arbitration: Arbitrators (USA Nationwide)

Band 1

George A. Bermann

Doak Bishop

John Fellas

Grant A. Hanessian

James Hosking

Jean Kalicki

Mark C. Morril

Michael Nolan

Elliot Polebaum

David W. Rivkin

Aníbal Sabater

Lawrence Schaner

Eric Schwartz

Edna Sussman

John M. Townsend

Richard Ziegler

Band 2

Thomas J. Brewer

Stephanie Cohen

Utku Cosar

Mark Cymrot

Matthew E. Draper

Paul Friedland

Mark Kantor

Louis B. Kimmelman

Joseph E. Neuhaus

Ank Santens

Daniel Schimmel

Richard H. Silberberg

Band 3

Jay Alexander

Jose Astigarraga

John J. Buckley, Jr.

Carlos F. Concepcion

Kabir Duggal

Michael Goldberg

Samaa Haridi

Christina Hioureas

Melida Hodgson

Arif Hyder Ali

David W. Ichel

Sherman Kahn

James L. Loftis

Peter Michaelson

David C. Singer

Dan Tan

David B. Wilson

Mediators (Nationwide)

Star Individuals

Kenneth Feinberg

Band 1

Lee Jay Berman

Anthony M. DiLeo

Joseph P. Esposito

Jay Gandhi

Robert Holzberg

Hunter Hughes

David W. Ichel

Jonathan Marks

Gary McGowan

Mark C. Morrill

Michael Mullin

Douglas E. Noll

Christopher Nolland

Alice Oliver-Parrott

Deborah Reperowitz

Deborah Rothman

Jack Waddey

Alvin Zimmerman

View the complete 2026 Chambers rankings here.

For more information on the AAA-ICDR panels, visit: https://www.adr.org/panel/about-our-panels/

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association