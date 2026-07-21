AAA-ICDR® Panelists Receive 64 Rankings in 2026 Chambers USA Nationwide Rankings for Arbitration and Mediation

News provided byAmerican Arbitration Association
Jul 21, 2026, 08:47 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® – International Center for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR) congratulates the AAA-ICDR arbitrators and mediators recognized in the 2026 edition of "Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business."
Arbitrators and mediators who serve on AAA-ICDR rosters received 64 rankings in the International Arbitration: Arbitrators (USA Nationwide) and Mediators (Nationwide) categories, representing more than half of the combined rankings in those two categories. Chambers' recognition of these panelists reflects the depth of talent, subject-matter expertise, and breadth of experience that parties can find on the AAA-ICDR roster.
The recognized panelists bring experience across a broad range of industries, including Commercial, Construction, Labor & Employment, ICDR, Consumer, and other specialized areas.
"We are proud to see AAA panelists recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business," said Eric Dill, SVP, chief people officer and head of panel relations at the AAA-ICDR. "Having panelists from both the AAA-ICDR arbitration and mediation panels ranked on this prestigious list underscores the depth of talent and expertise available to parties seeking efficient and effective dispute resolution. We congratulate these accomplished neutrals on this well-deserved recognition."
AAA-ICDR Panelists Included in the 2026 Rankings
International Arbitration: Arbitrators (USA Nationwide)
Band 1
- George A. Bermann
- Doak Bishop
- John Fellas
- Grant A. Hanessian
- James Hosking
- Jean Kalicki
- Mark C. Morril
- Michael Nolan
- Elliot Polebaum
- David W. Rivkin
- Aníbal Sabater
- Lawrence Schaner
- Eric Schwartz
- Edna Sussman
- John M. Townsend
- Richard Ziegler
Band 2
- Thomas J. Brewer
- Stephanie Cohen
- Utku Cosar
- Mark Cymrot
- Matthew E. Draper
- Paul Friedland
- Mark Kantor
- Louis B. Kimmelman
- Joseph E. Neuhaus
- Ank Santens
- Daniel Schimmel
- Richard H. Silberberg
Band 3
- Jay Alexander
- Jose Astigarraga
- John J. Buckley, Jr.
- Carlos F. Concepcion
- Kabir Duggal
- Michael Goldberg
- Samaa Haridi
- Christina Hioureas
- Melida Hodgson
- Arif Hyder Ali
- David W. Ichel
- Sherman Kahn
- James L. Loftis
- Peter Michaelson
- David C. Singer
- Dan Tan
- David B. Wilson
Mediators (Nationwide)
Star Individuals
- Kenneth Feinberg
Band 1
- Lee Jay Berman
- Anthony M. DiLeo
- Joseph P. Esposito
- Jay Gandhi
- Robert Holzberg
- Hunter Hughes
- David W. Ichel
- Jonathan Marks
- Gary McGowan
- Mark C. Morrill
- Michael Mullin
- Douglas E. Noll
- Christopher Nolland
- Alice Oliver-Parrott
- Deborah Reperowitz
- Deborah Rothman
- Jack Waddey
- Alvin Zimmerman
View the complete 2026 Chambers rankings here.
For more information on the AAA-ICDR panels, visit: https://www.adr.org/panel/about-our-panels/
About the American Arbitration Association
The American Arbitration Association is the largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.
SOURCE American Arbitration Association
Share this article