AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS REDUCES FEES ON FOUR ETFS

Reduced fees reflect continued commitment to delivering value for ETF investors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a $345 billion global asset manager1, today announced a reduction of management fees on four exchange-traded funds (ETFs): American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF), American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF), American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF3 (FUSI) and American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT). The fee reductions were effective August 1, 2026.

"From the beginning, our vision has been that making clients successful would make us successful. Whatever the investment strategy or vehicle, we prioritize client needs. This set American Century apart from other firms from the beginning and is the foundation for our continued success," said Victor Zhang, chief investment officer for American Century. "The fee reduction for CATF, TAXF, FUSI and QINT is another example of us delighting clients and providing better value to investors in both our actively managed and rules-based ETFs."

American Century made the strategic move in 2018 to enter the ETF space, including the launch of the now $680 million TAXF and the $650 million QINT. The firm is now the fourth-largest issuer of active ETFs in the U.S.2

American Century Investments ETF management fee changes

Fund Prior Management Fee Fee Reduction New Management Fee Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses (Gross Expenses) Launched American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) 0.27 % −2 bps 0.25 % 0.25 % July 16, 2024 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) 0.29 % −4 bps 0.25 % 0.25 % September 10, 2018 American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) 0.27 % −8 bps 0.19 % 0.19 % March 14, 2023 American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) 0.39 % −6 bps 0.33 % 0.34 % September 10, 2018

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' approximately 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Mo.; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as senior vice president and chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the largest owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

1Assets under supervision as of 07/16/2026.

2Data reflects past performance and that past performance is no guarantee of future results. Ranking based on AUM of 321 active ETF issuers excluding fund-of-funds and feeders, reporting to Morningstar Direct as of Aug. 28, 2025.

3 On September 14, 2026, the American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF will be renamed American Century Ultrashort Income ETF as shared in the prospectus supplement on July 16, 2026.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury.com or by calling 833-928-2684, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC – Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc©2026 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact: Lisa Patterson

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SOURCE American Century Investments