AVANTIS INVESTORS REACHES $150 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN LESS THAN SEVEN YEARS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a global investment offering from American Century Investments®, surpassed $150 billion* in assets under management (AUM). The milestone comes six months after crossing $100 billion in December 2025 and just more than six and a half years after the launch of Avantis' first strategy in September 2019.

"Each dollar we manage represents the trust that advisors, institutions and consultants have placed with us. We remain focused on listening to our clients and responding with solutions that help them achieve their goals," said Eduardo Repetto, chief investment officer of Avantis Investors. "From day one, our objective has been to provide great investment strategies and service at an attractive fee. That commitment continues to guide everything we do at Avantis."

An approach powered by financial science

The Avantis investment process is based on an academically supported, market-tested framework that aims to identify securities with higher expected returns based on their current market prices and other company financial information. Its strategies share a common investment approach that combines a philosophy grounded in financial science with expert implementation aimed at increasing expected returns and managing risks.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM), two of the first active ETFs launched by Avantis, are now the firm's largest strategies. Both AVUV and AVEM have surpassed $25 billion in assets.

"It's both exciting and humbling," said Phil McInnis, chief investment strategist at Avantis. "It's a privilege to have so many wonderful clients and be able to serve so many investors. These are fun milestones to celebrate, but we are also big believers in staying focused on our process and trying to get a little bit better every day. So we will keep doing that."

Continuing to expand globally

Avantis' growth continues to be supported by expansion into new markets and strategic relationships.

In November 2025, CIBC Asset Management Inc. and Avantis announced a strategic alliance to launch eight Avantis CIBC ETFs, bringing Avantis strategies to the Canadian market.

In Europe, Avantis expanded its footprint in February 2026 by doubling its UCITS ETF lineup with the launch of three UCITS ETFs.

The additions build on Avantis more than 40 investment strategies across the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Bringing academics and financial advisors together

The Behavioral Divide, an Avantis Investors' podcast, is designed to help financial advisors help their clients. Hosted by Professor Hal Hershfield, each episode brings together behavioral decision-making research and practicing advisors to share evidence-based approaches for better conversations and more effective investing behavior.

"We developed this podcast to bring academics and advisors together," said McInnis. "Each month, advisors can tune in for insightful conversations about common financial topics from the perspective of behavioral research and real-world advice. We believe it is important to facilitate these conversations and continue to receive positive feedback from listeners about ways they are implementing what they have learned."

The May 2026 episode of the Behavioral Divide podcast, "Beyond the Math Pt 2: The 'Fascinating History' & Psychology of Mortgages" is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

For more information, visit: www.AvantisInvestors.com.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' approximately 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Mo.; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as senior vice president and chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the largest owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 6/26/2026.

This material has been prepared for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

This material has been prepared for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Avantisinvestors.com or by calling 833-928-2684; for American Century products visit americancentury.com. This document contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss of principal.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC – Distributor in the United States, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

©2026 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

Contact: Lisa Patterson

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SOURCE American Century Investments