American Growth Insurance Builds Network with First Insurance Agency Acquisition

Heller-Kowitz Insurance Advisors joins AGI with capabilities across personal and commercial lines, employee benefits, and life insurance

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Growth Insurance (AGI), an AI-native insurance brokerage network, today announced the acquisition of Heller-Kowitz Insurance Advisors, a premier full-service insurance agency based in Baltimore, MD. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Heller Kowitz - An AGI Partner

This marks AGI's first acquisition as the company begins building its network of operator-led agencies across the United States starting in the Mid-Atlantic. Backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity and Atomic, AGI acquires experienced brokerage operators and equips them with technology that leads to enhanced client service and long-term growth, while preserving the relationship-driven model that defines the industry.

Heller-Kowitz, a Reagan Consulting Best Practices agency, is a premier full-service insurance agency with capabilities across personal lines, commercial lines, employee benefits and life insurance. Founded in 2014 by industry veterans and principals Steve Heller and Brian Kowitz, the company will now operate on AGI's technology platform, gaining access to various proprietary tools.

"As AGI expands its platform and capabilities, we are committed to adopting technology that drives scalability and operational excellence without compromising the culture that defines who we are," said Heller. "We believe the most successful organizations combine innovative technology with talented, engaged people. By using technology to streamline routine processes, provide actionable insights, and improve service delivery, we enable our teams to spend more time focused on clients, collaboration, and growth. Our investment in technology is ultimately an investment in our people and their ability to deliver an exceptional experience for clients and colleagues alike."

"We believe the future of insurance will be built by combining great operators with great technology," said Brian Morgan, CEO of AGI. "Heller-Kowitz is exactly the kind of agency we want in our network: strong client relationships, deep expertise, and a reputation for service. The real value is becoming an AI-native company, not just using AI point solutions. By bringing insurance agencies like Heller-Kowitz into AGI, we can give experienced operators the tools, automation, and scale they need to grow faster."

With its first acquisition complete, AGI will continue to build an experienced network of brokerage operators looking for greater scale, automation, and access to a broader carrier network, while maintaining the client relationships that drive their businesses.

"We've received interest from many potential acquirers over the past several years, but their proposals were largely the same," said Kowitz. "AGI's approach stood apart. We recognized a unique opportunity to combine operational excellence with purposeful leadership; creating a long-term strategy that prioritizes our clients' well-being while leveraging state-of-the-art technology and AI-driven innovation. We believe this partnership positions us to deliver even greater value, efficiency, and service for our clients for years to come."

About American Growth Insurance

American Growth Insurance (AGI) acquires independent insurance agencies and brokerages across the United States and rebuilds them as AI-native operations, pairing acquired books of business with a proprietary technology stack. Backed by venture capital studio Atomic and Rockbridge Growth Equity, AGI is led by insurance-distribution veterans alongside engineers who have built Shopify, Flexport, and Opendoor. The company focuses on raising agency productivity and profitability while preserving client relationships and local presence Main Street agencies are built on.

SOURCE AGI