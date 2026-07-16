American Growth Insurance Launches Specialty Insurance Brokerage Growth Platform

Backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity and Atomic, and led by a veteran insurance team, AGI leverages AI to elevate insurance professionals and to enhance client service

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Growth Insurance (AGI) today announced its launch as an AI-enabled insurance brokerage growth platform with nearly $70 million in committed equity funding. Backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity, a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm, and Atomic, a venture capital studio, Atlanta-based AGI is a retail brokerage in the specialty market serving commercial and personal lines clients.

American Growth Insurance

Brian Morgan, CEO of AGI, said: "American Growth Insurance is building out the next-generation, national insurance brokerage platform. AGI will deploy custom-built native AI technology, tailored to the operations of our partner firms, which is designed to facilitate collaboration and producer development. AGI's goal is to enable greatness by unlocking our partners' full potential, through modern technology and traditional client relationships. Our platform is designed for partner brokerage firms to build long-term growth founded on intelligent use of AI, cultural alignment, collaboration, and enhanced client service."

Morgan has more than 30 years of experience building public, private, and private equity-backed insurance brokerages. Previously the Chief Revenue Officer at Keystone Agency Partners, Morgan has also held various leadership roles at Marsh, Willis, Integro Insurance Brokers and The Plexus Groupe. Joining him as founders of AGI is a group of insurance industry veterans with decades of experience leading regional and national brokerages and achieving organic as well as inorganic growth.

Over the past year, prior to completing its first acquisition, AGI worked with 10 agencies to develop and test its AI-first operating model, lifting average agency profitability by more than 50% through a combination of revenue and productivity gains. With its first acquisition closed, the company plans to complete several more to surpass $10 million in revenue by the end of 2026.

"Unlike traditional acquirers, AGI is an operator that's seeking true partnerships with independent agencies and brokerages," Morgan added. "We are building a company where our partner firms sit at the table, shaping our strategy, technology and growth. In return, they gain real capital to achieve those goals. We're offering a new option for growth and agency development."

"AGI's goal is to help smaller brokers leverage technology while supporting the high-touch service their customers demand," said Tony Pulice, partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "We believe Rockbridge's experience deploying this model in related industries provides a solid road map for AGI, and we are excited to support Brian and the AGI team as they look for like-minded partners to join this innovative new platform."

U.S. insurance brokers are a stable but fragmented industry, with the highest growth rates concentrated in the largest firms. MarshBerry calculates that the top 50 firms account for 96% of U.S. brokers' total revenue, with the next 50 firms representing only 4%. The average five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for firms ranked 50 to 100 is 7.1%, less than half that of the 50 largest. According to MarshBerry, 2025 was the third most active on record for agency M&A. While independent owners are still looking to sell, they increasingly find not all acquirers are the same.

"We reviewed more than 1,000 service industries before committing to this one. Insurance distribution is a massive category that has never been rebuilt from the architecture up, and the value of AI compounds only when it shapes the whole operating company rather than sitting on top of it as another tool," said Michael Stenclik, Vice President at Atomic.

About American Growth Insurance

American Growth Insurance (AGI) acquires independent insurance agencies and brokerages across the United States and rebuilds them as AI-native operations, pairing acquired books of business with a proprietary technology stack. Backed by venture capital studio Atomic and Rockbridge Growth Equity, AGI is led by insurance-distribution veterans alongside engineers who have built Shopify, Flexport, and Opendoor. The company focuses on raising agency productivity and profitability while preserving client relationships and local presence Main Street agencies are built on.

About Atomic

Atomic is a venture studio that co-founds and builds companies, including through an AI roll-up strategy that partners with operators to rebuild service industries as AI-native businesses. Companies like Butter, Found, $HIMS, Homebound, OpenStore, and Replicant were started at Atomic along with dozens more. Atomic was founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jack Abraham and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with founder-led and established companies to accelerate growth and build long-term value. The firm combines financial investment with strategic support through its relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, providing access to industry and operational expertise. Rockbridge manages over $1.8 billion in regulatory assets under management.

SOURCE AGI