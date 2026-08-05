American Lung Association Launches New Initiative in the Bronx to Help Residents with Lung Disease Amid Rising Air Pollution

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association today announced the expansion of its national clean air initiative to the Bronx, supported by a $3.5 million, four-year investment from the CVS Health Foundation, to help people living with chronic lung disease as extreme weather events continue to intensify worsening air pollution.

Leading health systems, including SBH Health System, BronxCare Health System and NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, have partnered with the Lung Association to raise awareness and provide education about the impact that poor air quality has on lung health. In addition, community partners such as Health People, Urban Health Plan and Bronx Independent Living are helping expand outreach and education. Together, the organizations will:

equip healthcare providers with tools to improve care for patients with lung disease during poor air quality days;

empower people with lung disease to take steps that reduce their risk of health complications during unhealthy days; and

use local air quality data to develop education programs and promote policies that protect lung health.

Communities across the country are increasingly experiencing extreme heat, wildfires, flooding and storms—all of which can worsen air quality and pose serious dangers to people living with chronic lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Nearly half of Americans (46%) reported personally experiencing the effects of extreme weather that year.

The Bronx experiences impacts from unhealthy air pollution. In the Lung Association's 2026 "State of the Air" report, Bronx County received a "D" grade for ozone pollution and spikes in particle pollution. The county is home to more than 112,000 adults and 23,000 kids with asthma.

"Extreme weather and air pollution are urgent public health threats," said Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Both extreme weather and worsening air pollution can take a serious toll on lung health, especially for people living with asthma, COPD and other chronic lung diseases. But everyone can take steps to reduce exposure to unhealthy air and protect their lungs. By understanding how extreme heat, storms and air pollution impact our health, we can work together to create healthier, more resilient communities."

To increase the reach and impact of this program, a new online course was created as a part of the Lung Association's comprehensive project to help people across the United States living with chronic lung disease make informed choices that protect their lung health during days with poor air quality. It is free and available on demand for individuals living with chronic lung disease, their caregivers, healthcare providers, community health educators and anyone interested in learning more about the links between extreme weather, air pollution and lung health. Health care providers can earn one continuing education credit for participating.

For more information about the American Lung Association's work on climate and health, visit Lung.org.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association