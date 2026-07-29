New HOPE Initiative in Oklahoma Aims to Get At-Risk Residents Screened for Lung Cancer

Statewide partnership works to increase awareness of and access to lifesaving lung cancer screening

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Oklahoma, and tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the state. A new campaign, HOPE (Helping Oklahomans with Prevention and Early Detection: Lung Cancer Screening & Tobacco Cessation Saves Lives), aims to change that. Through a TSET Legacy Grant by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), the American Lung Association, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, and several partners across the state will work together to help eligible Oklahomans access lung cancer screening and connect with support to quit smoking

Smoking and lung cancer are significant health challenges for people in Oklahoma. In fact:

14.1 % of adults in Oklahoma smoke, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 9.9%.

% of adults in Oklahoma smoke, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 9.9%. The rate of new lung cancer cases is 63.2 per 100,000, which is significantly higher than 52.8 nationally.

Unfortunately, only 10.4% of Oklahomans who are eligible for lung cancer screening have been screened, which is lower than the national average of 18.2%.

While anyone with lungs can get lung cancer, smoking is the number one risk factor, causing approximately 80% of lung cancer cases.

"Lung cancer screening detects lung cancer early and can save lives. If lung cancer is caught at an early stage, the likelihood of surviving five years or more after being diagnosed improves to 65%. Early diagnosis means that people with lung cancer will have more treatment options, fewer side effects and more time with their families," said Alexis Burris, senior manager of health promotions for the American Lung Association. "This collaborative effort in Oklahoma will help people in every corner of the state, including rural areas, by increasing access to quality lifesaving screening and help to quit smoking."

This new program is focused on people who meet the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) eligibility criteria for lung cancer screening. A person is eligible for annual lung cancer screening if they are between 50 and 80 years old; currently smoke or have quit in the last 15 years; and have a 20 or more pack-year history of smoking cigarettes (one pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years, etc.).

The Oklahoma Hospital Association, the American Lung Association, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma, Healthcare Quality Improvement Platform (HQuIP), Florida State University, The Coalition Coaches and Public Health Management Corporation partnered to launch the program, called the HOPE initiative: H elping O klahomans with P revention and E arly Detection Lung Cancer Screening & Tobacco Cessation Saves Lives. The initiative will:

Increase awareness and education of lung cancer screening throughout the state.

throughout the state. Strengthen partnerships with hospital systems, clinics, community-based organizations and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to improve programs to help Oklahomans quit smoking and encourage lung cancer screenings for people who qualify.

to improve programs to help Oklahomans quit smoking and encourage lung cancer screenings for people who qualify. Connect people with the American Lung Association's Lung Health Navigators, trained professionals in smoking cessation and lung cancer screening. The Lung Health Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified tobacco treatment specialists who provide free, personalized support, guidance, and resources. The Lung Health Navigators reduce barriers to care by helping people quit smoking, navigate lung cancer screening referrals, and stay supported throughout their health journey. People can meet with a Lung Health Navigator over the phone, live online chat, or video calls when it works best for their schedule. The program also covers transportation and any other costs associated with the screening.

trained professionals in smoking cessation and lung cancer screening. The Lung Health Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified tobacco treatment specialists who provide free, personalized support, guidance, and resources. The Lung Health Navigators reduce barriers to care by helping people quit smoking, navigate lung cancer screening referrals, and stay supported throughout their health journey.

Talk to a Lung Health Navigator to find out if you are eligible for a lung cancer screening and get support throughout the screening process today. Call 844-ALA-LUNG or visit Lung.org/screen-OK to learn more.

For help on quitting, you can call the Oklahoma Tobacco help line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or register at okhelpline.com.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events or donate today at Lung.org/donate.

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CONTACTS:

Bo Smith | American Lung Association

P: (310) 359-6386E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association