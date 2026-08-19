American Osteopathic Association Names 2026 Award Recipients, to be Honored at OMED26 in Las Vegas

Mentors, researchers and state and specialty organizations advancing osteopathic medicine will be recognized Oct. 22-25 at Caesars Palace

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) today announced the recipients of its 2026 awards, recognizing physicians, medical students and affiliate organizations across four categories. Honorees will be celebrated at the Osteopathic Medical Education Conference (OMED26), held Oct. 22-25 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The conference centers on the theme of Your Career. Your Path. Your OMED. Registration and housing are open now.

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A career in osteopathic medicine is rarely built alone, and this year's honorees are proof. Each of them made room on the path for someone else: a student who needed a mentor, a researcher who needed a place to start, or a patient that needed to be heard. The awards recognize that work across four categories, including the MOSAIC Awards, Mentor of the Year, the Outstanding Affiliate Awards and the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine (JOM) Research Awards.

"Integrity, service, passion, innovation, respect, excellence and the distinctiveness of osteopathic medicine are the values that guide this profession," said the AOA's President Richard R. Thacker, DO, MACOI. "This year's honorees exemplify those values in practice. Every one of them has spent a career making the path easier for the physicians and patients who come next. That is inspired leadership, and it is what I hope every DO who comes to Las Vegas takes home with them."

"OMED offers osteopathic physicians a place to celebrate their achievements and connect with those who have made an impact on the profession," said Peter B. Ajluni, DO, Chair, Council of OMED. "It provides physicians with the unique opportunity to engage with peers and leaders, building meaningful connections and returning to their communities with new ideas to improve patient care. The future of osteopathic medicine starts here, creating a sense of purpose which makes OMED an invaluable experience for physicians."

2026 MOSAIC Award Recipients

Individual Award: Natasha N. Bray, DO

Natasha N. Bray, DO Organizational Award: Inclusive Healthcare at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Carolina Chapter

2026 Mentor of the Year*

John Ashurst, DO, EdD, MS, FACEP, FACOEP

2026 Outstanding Affiliate Awards

Florida Osteopathic Medical Association

Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California

American Osteopathic Academy of Addiction Medicine

2026 Journal of Osteopathic Medicine (JOM) Award Recipients*

Social Determinants of Health Research Award

Associations in Fetal Outcomes from Cesarean Sections with Maternal Comorbidities: A Cross-Sectional Study of the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System

Mackenzie Enmeier, DO; Elise Stephenson, DO; Jordyn Prince, DO; Caroline Markey, MD; Binh Phung, DO; and Micah Hartwell, PhD

Innovations Research Award

A Proven Template for Providing Streamlined, Scalable, Cost-Effective Clinical Research Opportunities in Osteopathic Medical Schools

Jacey N. Greek, BS; Andrew P. Greek, BS; Mari Hopper, MS, PhD; and Robert Arnce, MD

Health Policy Research

Award Use of a Community Care Coordination Team to Reduce Emergency Department Utilization and Hospital Readmissions for the Highest Utilizers

Stacia Shipman, DO; Kelly Painter, MD; Lindsey Claire Epperson, DO; and Keri Smith, DO

Quality Improvement in Education Research Award

Understanding COMLEX-USA Level-1 as a Pass/Fail Examination: Impact and Opportunities

Ashley Gerhardson, PhD; Melissa Efurd, EdD; Patricia Sexton, MS, DHEd; and Donald Sefcik, DO, MBA

Junior Faculty / Young Investigators Research Award

DO (Under) Representation in US Guideline Development: An Investigation of Guideline Authors from 2021–2023

Alfred B. Amendolara, MS; Steven Salazar, BSN; Tiffany Nguyen, BS; Porter Fife, BS; Blake Harris, BS; Alessandra M. Rivera, MS; Kennedy Madrid, BS; Yvannia Gray, BA; and Stephen Stacey, DO

Join the Osteopathic Profession at OMED26

The awards are one part of four days in which the osteopathic profession does its thinking out loud. DOs, residents, students and the broader care team can earn up to 60 AOA Category 1-A credits across clinical tracks developed with the AOA's specialty colleges. Meet program directors face to face at the Residency Fair. Visit the simulation center and see the new tools and technology reshaping patient care in the exhibit hall. For physicians who want to keep their skills current and their practice connected to the wider profession, OMED26 puts both in one place. Most in-person CME content will also be available through OMED On-Demand for those who cannot travel. Full program, registration and housing information are available at omed.osteopathic.org.

"As the professional home for osteopathic physicians and students, the AOA provides consistent, high-quality continuing medical education for all members," said AOA CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA. "The AOA strives to be more than just a medical association, but a homebase and true partner for students and practicing DOs throughout their career. By bringing together leading experts and encouraging discussions on medical advancements, OMED inspires DOs to remain at the forefront of patient-centered care."

About the American Osteopathic Association

As the nation's leading voice for osteopathic medicine, the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 207,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, championing public health, scientific research and the highest standards of DO certification. For over a century, the AOA has advanced whole-person healthcare, shaping the future of the osteopathic profession and ensuring its founding principles remain a vital force in modern medicine.

To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit Osteopathic.org or to find a DO in your area visit findado.osteopathic.org.

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association