American Packaging Corporation Elevates Coffee Brands with Flexible Packaging Solutions

COLUMBUS, Wis., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer expectations around coffee flavor experience, on-the-go convenience, and environmental consciousness continue to evolve, packaging is playing a larger role in how brands protect product freshness, deliver impactful brand identity messaging to the consumer, and deliver targeted productivity economics, American Packaging Corporation (APC) supports coffee brands with flexible packaging solutions that combine product protection, shelf appeal, and operational efficiency across a range of retail and commercial applications. APC helps coffee brands meet changing market demands through capabilities such as:

American Packaging Corporation Coffee Packaging Options

High-barrier materials for flavor protection

Open and reclose features for freshness and convenience

Recycle-ready and other sustainable packaging structures

Premium printing for shelf impact and brand differentiation

Flexible packaging formats for retail, bulk, stick pack, and fractional applications

Expert guidance to optimize packaging selection in consideration of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines

For more information about American Packaging's coffee packaging solutions, please contact:

@[email protected]

https://https://americanpackaging.com/industries/coffee-tea

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

American Packaging Corporation

Teri Meadow

[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation