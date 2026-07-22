American Packaging Corporation Spotlights Flexible Packaging for Personal Care Applications

COLUMBUS, Wis., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers use personal care products every day, and the packaging plays an integral part of the overall product experience. At American Packaging Corporation (APC), we help personal care brands select packaging that stands out on the shelf, protects products, supports the environment, and enables efficient production. Our flexible packaging solutions include flow wraps, overwraps, sachets, stick packs, lidding, and preformed pouches designed for a wide variety of applications.

Personal Care Packaging Personal Care Packaging

APC combines award-winning printing with expertise in high-performance materials to deliver both conventional and sustainable packaging that performs from production through consumer experience. Our capabilities include non-foil barrier structures, chemical-resistant packaging, easy open and reclose features, reliable sealant technologies, and specialty inks, films, and coatings that help create a premium look and feel. APC prioritizes partnering with brands to create flexible packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of the personal care market.

For more information about American Packaging's personal care packaging solutions, please contact:

[email protected]

www.AmericanPackaging.com

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

American Packaging Corporation

Teri Meadow

[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation