American Packaging Corporation Elevates Fresh Produce Packaging with Solutions that Extend Freshness and Drive Shelf Appeal

COLUMBUS, Wis., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers expect fresh produce to look appealing, stay crisp and flavorful longer, and maintain its quality from the farmer's field to the consumer's refrigerator. Today's consumers are seeking healthier lifestyles and enhanced nutrition, which is boosting the fresh produce industry with products such as salad kits and leafy greens, precut fruits and vegetables, raw nuts, and other minimally processed produce.

Fresh Produce

American Packaging Corporation's (APC's) flexible packaging solutions are designed to help protect fresh produce, extend shelf life, and bring convenience to consumers. APC established a proven portfolio of conventional and Design for Recycle packaging structures engineered for a targeted range of oxygen transmission rates (OTR) and moisture vapor transmission rates (MVTR) to optimize the freshness and shelf life for a variety of vegetables and fruits. With convenience features, such as anti-fog windows that enhance product visibility and easy open/reseal closures, consumers can select and enjoy fresh produce with easy preparation.

American Packaging established a variety of package formats such as rollstock, preformed pouches, and lidding designed for fruits and vegetables that help brand owners confidently deliver fresh produce that exceeds consumer expectations for premium produce quality and extended shelf life.

Key performance attributes for fresh produce packaging:

Shelf appeal, impactfully conveying brand attributes and benefits

Freshness retention through a proven portfolio of controlled OTR and MVTR barrier structures

Product protection, from processing line to store shelves, and on to consumer's plates.

Reduced food waste through longer shelf life

Enhanced product visibility with anti-fog coatings and clear package windows

Consumer convenience, including "grab & go" formats, and easy open and reclose features

Design for Recycle packaging solutions, mitigating EPR cost impacts

From preserving nutritional quality to creating eye-catching shelf appeal, APC's produce packaging solutions help brands protect their products, enrich consumer healthy eating goals, and deliver a positive experience from purchase to consumption.

For more information about American Packaging's fresh produce packaging solutions, please contact:

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,400 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit AmericanPackaging.com.

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation