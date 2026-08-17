AMERICAN PARKINSON DISEASE ASSOCIATION TO HOST FOURTH ANNUAL VIRTUAL PARKINSON'S CONFERENCE

September 16 & 17, 2026 – Free two-day event returns to educate, empower, and engage the Parkinson's community

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of its first three years, which drew more than 9,000 registrants combined, the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) will host its fourth annual APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference on September 16 and 17, 2026. This free two-day event is designed to educate, empower, and engage people with Parkinson's disease (PD), care partners, family members, and friends. The conference will offer attendees the opportunity to hear directly from leaders in PD treatment and research while connecting with others in the PD community for support, inspiration, and guidance. Registration is open, and the first 100 registrants will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including APDA cooler bags and gift cards.

APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference, Sept 16 & 17, 2026

"We are excited to bring back the APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference for a fourth year," says Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO of APDA. "This event exemplifies APDA's mission to provide the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. We understand that many members of the PD community face obstacles such as mobility challenges, geographic isolation, and busy schedules that can make attending in-person events difficult, and we're thrilled to give participants the opportunity to learn and connect from wherever they are."

Over the course of two days, the 2026 APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference will offer a robust agenda covering a wide range of PD-focused topics, from mental health considerations to the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) for PD. The program will run from noon to 4:00pm ET each day (9:00am to 1:00pm PT).

Conference Highlights:

More than 20 speakers, including leading medical experts and people with PD who will share their knowledge, perspectives, and lived experiences

Ample opportunities for live Q&A

Concurrent sessions that allow attendees to choose the topics that interest them most

Topics Overview:

Practical Applications of AI on your PD

Cognitive Clinical Trials

Mental Health, Identity, and Parkinson's

Advocacy from the Inside Out: Your Voice, Your Story, Your Impact

Minimizing Risks During Hospitalization

Living in the Present While Looking Ahead

Ask the Experts Anything: Rehabilitation Professional Panel

Finding Strength in Your Own Words – Positive and Compassionate Self-Talk for PD

And more!

Before, during, and after the conference, attendees can connect through Smart Patients – APDA's free online PD community – to discuss the sessions they are most interested in, continue conversations about the presentations that resonated with them, and stay connected long after the event concludes. Members of the forum share support, advice, and information about treatments, symptoms, side effects, and more. Smart Patients provides an additional space for education, conversation, community, and social connection.

This conference is made possible in part thanks to generous support from Medtronic.

Registration for the 2026 APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference is open and free. Questions can be directed to [email protected] or 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc.