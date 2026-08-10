American Public Education Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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American Public Education, Inc.

Aug 10, 2026, 16:05 ET

~ Completed Institutional Combination Subsequent to Quarter End, Creating a Single HLC-Accredited Institution

~ Raises Full Year 2026 Revenue, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance 

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: APEI), a company that transforms lives, advances careers and improves communities by providing online and campus-based postsecondary education to approximately 109,000 students, has reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"I am pleased with the strong financial results we delivered in the second quarter, reflecting continued demand across our businesses and disciplined execution against our strategic priorities, including the opening of Health+'s new Orlando campus, part of our 'Trailblazer' campus opening strategy.  Following the end of the quarter, I am very pleased to announce that we completed the combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing into one Higher Learning Commission-accredited institution named American Public University System," said Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Selden concluded, "As we raise revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution and building on the momentum established in the first half of the year."

Key Second Quarter 2026 Highlights (as Compared to Second Quarter 2025)

  • Consolidated revenue of $171.7 million, a 5.5% year-over-year increase, compared to $162.8 million.
    • Excluding revenue from Graduate School USA (GSUSA), which was sold in July 2025, consolidated revenue would have increased 7.8% when compared to the prior period.
    • Health+ segment revenue growth of 11.0% year-over-year to $86.2 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments and modest tuition increases. 
    • Military+ segment revenue growth of 4.7% year-over-year to $85.5 million, primarily driven by increased net course registrations.
  • Net income available to common stockholders increased to $9.8 million, compared to a loss of ($0.3) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.8% to $20.7 million, compared to $15.1 million.
  • Net income per diluted common share increased to $0.52, compared to a loss of ($0.02).
  • Cash flows from operations were $12.1 million, compared to $14.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were $222.8 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $176.5 million at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $46.3 million, or 26.2%.

Repurchase Program

  • As previously announced, on March 10, 2026, the Board approved a common stock repurchase program of up to $50 million in the aggregate, replacing our prior repurchase authorizations. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 70,365 and 88,205 shares of common stock, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, there remains $45.0 million available under our share repurchase authorization.

Registrations and Enrollment 

Q2 2026    

Q2 2025  

% Change 

Military+ 1 


For the three months ended June 30, 


Net Course Registrations  

98,300

96,400

2.0 %

Health+ 2 


For the three months ended June 30, 


Total Student Enrollment  

19,600

18,300

6.6 %

1.

Military+ Net Course Registrations represents the approximate aggregate number of courses for which students remain enrolled after the date by which they may drop a course without financial penalty. Excludes students in doctoral programs.

2.

Health+ Total Student Enrollment represents students in an active status as of the full-term census or billing date.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook

The following statements are based on APEI's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason unless required by law. Refer to APEI's earnings conference call and presentation for further details.

In millions, except enrollment, net
registrations and per share data

Third Quarter 2026

Third Quarter 2025

Military+ Net Registrations

101,000-103,000 +1.0%-3.0% y/y

100,000

Health+ Enrollment

19,100 +2.5% y/y

18,600

Revenue

$164.5 - $167.0

$163.2

Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders

$3.4 - $5.4

$5.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$14.0 - $17.0

$20.7

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.18 - $0.29

$0.30

In millions, except per share data

Full Year 2026

Full Year 2025

Revenue

$690.0 - $698.0

$648.9

Includes $8.0 of GSUSA Revenue

Net Income Available to Common
Stockholders

$46.5 - $52.5

$25.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$96.0 - $104.0

$85.7

Diluted Earnings per Share

$2.48 - $2.79 per share

$1.36 per share

Capital Expenditures

$25.0 - $28.0

$15.9

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)
USA – Toll-Free Dial-in: (833) 461-5787
Conference ID: 397456726
Webcast: 2Q26 Webcast Link 

The Company will also provide a link on its website at https://www.apei.com/overview/default.aspx for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 5 to10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website through August 24, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA less non-cash expenses such as stock compensation and non-recurring expenses), adjusted EBITDA margin, segment EBITDA, and segment EBITDA margin. APEI believes that the use of these measures is useful because they allow investors to better evaluate APEI's operating profit and cash generation capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, excludes stock compensation, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, other professional fees, and in the three months ended June 30, 2025, loss on sale of subsidiary.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The principal limitation of our non-GAAP measures is that they exclude expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded. In addition, non-GAAP measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded.

APEI is presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in connection with its GAAP results and urges investors to review the reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in the tables following this press release (under the captions "GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" "GAAP Outlook Net Income to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA" and "Education Unit Profile – Segment Summary") and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its two segments, Military+ and Health+, provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Military+ provides online postsecondary education to approximately 89,400 adult learners, directed primarily at the needs of military, veterans, extended military and veteran families, and other public service and service-minded communities through American Public University System, which includes: American Military University and American Public University.

Health+ provides nursing- and health sciences-focused postsecondary education to approximately 19,600 students at 27 campuses in eight states and online through Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing.

American Public University System, which includes American Military University, American Public University, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing, is a consolidated institution institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding American Public Education, Inc. ("APEI" or the "Company") that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about APEI and the industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for growth, registration, enrollments, demand, revenues, net income, earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, the growth and profitability of APEI, and related growth strategies, and plans with respect to and future impacts of recent, current and future initiatives, including the recently completed combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing into one consolidated institution and the expected benefits and future impacts thereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to: APEI's failure to comply with, or adverse actions relating to, regulatory and accrediting agency requirements, including the "90/10 Rule", and to maintain institutional accreditation and the impacts of any actions APEI may take to prevent or correct such failure; changes in the post-secondary education regulatory environment as a result of U.S. federal elections, including any changes by or as a result of actions of the current administration to the operations of the Department of Education or changes to or the elimination or implementation of laws, regulations, standards, policies, and practices; potential or actual government shutdowns and uncertainties in the estimated impacts of any such shutdowns on APEI and Military+ and its prospective and current students, and APEI's inability to mitigate these impacts; government budget and federal workforce uncertainty; the combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing into one consolidated institution; APEI's dependence on the effectiveness of its ability to attract students who persist in its institutions' programs; changing market demands;  declines in enrollments at APEI's subsidiaries; APEI's inability to effectively market its institutions' programs; APEI's inability to maintain strong relationships with the military and maintain course registrations and enrollments from military students; the loss or disruption of APEI's ability to receive funds under Title IV or TA programs or the reduction, elimination, or suspension of federal funds; adverse effects of changes APEI makes to improve the student experience and enhance the ability to identify and enroll students who are likely to succeed; APEI's need to successfully adjust to future market demands by updating existing programs and developing new programs; APEI's loss of eligibility to participate in Title IV programs or ability to process Title IV financial aid; economic and market conditions and changes in interest rates; difficulties involving acquisitions; APEI's indebtedness, including the refinancing thereof; APEI's dependence on and the need to continue to invest in its technology infrastructure, including with respect to third-party vendors; the inability to recognize the intended benefits of APEI's cost savings and reduction and revenue generating efforts; APEI's ability to manage and limit its exposure to bad debt; and the various risks described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in APEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, unless required by law, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Company Contact
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations
American Public Education, Inc.
[email protected] 

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Direct: 203-858-1945
[email protected] 

American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended



June 30,



2026

2025



(unaudited)












Revenue

$

171,731

$

162,766


Costs and expenses:










Instructional costs and services


76,640


78,423


Selling and promotional


40,115


35,048


General and administrative


37,492


38,147


Depreciation and amortization

3,953


4,088


Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

5


35


    Total costs and expenses

158,205


155,741


Income from operations before








interest and income taxes

13,526


7,025


Interest income (expense), net

634


(1,108)


Income before income taxes

14,160


5,917


Income tax expense

4,387


1,421


Net income

$

9,773

$

4,496


Preferred stock dividends

-


1,319


Loss on redemption of preferred stock

-


3,501


Net income available to common stockholders

$

9,773

$

(324)












Income (loss) per common share:










Basic

$

0.53

$

(0.02)


Diluted

$

0.52

$

(0.02)












Weighted average number of










   common shares:








Basic

18,362


18,034


Diluted

18,810


18,597













Three Months Ended


Segment Information:

June 30,



2026

2025


Revenue:








Military+ Segment

$

85,538

$

81,731


Health+ Segment

$

86,216

$

77,655


  Corporate and other1

$

(23)

$

3,380


Income (loss) from operations before








interest and income taxes:








Military+ Segment

$

23,723

$

21,442


Health+ Segment

$

308

$

(2,378)


  Corporate and other

$

(10,505)

$

(12,039)













Six Months Ended



June 30,



2026

2025



(unaudited)


Revenue

$

346,469

$

327,317


Costs and expenses:










Instructional costs and services


151,270


153,367


Selling and promotional


77,982


70,253


General and administrative


73,782


74,554


Depreciation and amortization

8,107


8,080


Loss on assets held for sale

-


1,527


Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

159


265


    Total costs and expenses

311,300


308,046


Income from operations before








interest and income taxes

35,169


19,271


Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,672)


-


Interest expense, net

(91)


(1,995)


Income before income taxes

33,406


17,276


Income tax expense

5,902


3,887


Net income

$

27,504

$

13,389


Preferred stock dividends

-


2,751


Loss on redemption of preferred stock

-


3,501


Net income available to common stockholders

$

27,504

$

7,137












Income per common share:










Basic

$

1.50

$

0.40


Diluted

$

1.46

$

0.39












Weighted average number of










   common shares:








Basic

18,322


17,937


Diluted

18,808


18,496













Six Months Ended


Segment Information:

June 30,



2026

2025


Revenue:








Military+ Segment

$

174,981

$

165,677


Health+ Segment

$

171,572

$

154,582


  Corporate and other1

$

(84)

$

7,058


Income (loss) from operations before








interest and income taxes:








Military+ Segment

$

54,441

$

45,568


Health+ Segment

$

825

$

(3,196)


  Corporate and other

$

(20,097)

$

(23,101)


1.

Corporate and Other includes tuition and contract training revenue earned by GSUSA and the elimination of intersegment revenue for courses taken by employees of one segment at other segments.

American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)


As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

146,548

$

176,499

Short-term Investments

76,256



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,754 in 2026 and $21,113 in 2025

35,512


65,662

Prepaid expenses

20,068


14,197

Income tax receivable

4,136


3,458

Total current assets

282,520


259,816

Property and equipment, net

69,534


70,598

Operating lease assets, net

55,390


57,686

Deferred income taxes

36,613


39,176

Intangible assets, net

28,221


28,221

Goodwill

59,593


59,593

Other assets, net

5,875


6,328

Total assets

$

537,746

$

521,418

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

5,148

$

4,822

Accrued compensation and benefits

20,797


22,463

Accrued liabilities

20,349


13,375

Deferred revenue and student deposits

23,928


23,016

Lease liabilities, current

11,109


11,374

Long-term debt, current

5,625


-

Total current liabilities

86,956


75,050

Lease liabilities, long-term

55,098


56,921

Long-term debt, net

81,635


94,665

Total liabilities

$

223,689

$

226,636







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 18,367,887 issued and outstanding in
2026; 18,125,860 issued and outstanding in 2025

183


181

Additional paid-in capital

307,878


311,119

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7)


(18)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,003


(16,500)

Total stockholders' equity

314,057


294,782

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

537,746

$

521,418







GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:








The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's reported GAAP net income to the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

9,773

$

(324)

$

27,504

$

7,137

Preferred dividends

-

1,319

-

2,751

Loss on redemption of preferred stock

-

3,501

-

3,501

Net income

$

9,773

$

4,496

$

27,504

$

13,389

Income tax expense

4,387

1,421

5,902

3,887

Interest (income) expense, net

(634)

1,108

91

1,995

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

1,672

-

Depreciation and amortization

3,953

4,088

8,107

8,080

EBITDA

17,479

11,113

43,276

27,351










Loss on assets held for sale

-

-

-

1,527

Other professional fees

938

1,715

1,881

2,704

Stock compensation

2,232

2,238

4,559

4,501

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

5

35

159

265

Adjusted EBITDA

$

20,654

$

15,101

$

49,875

$

36,348


Segment Summary

($ in millions)






2Q26

2Q25

Military+

Revenue

$      85.5

$    81.7



Operating Income1

23.7

21.4


  Margin

28 %

26 %


+ Depreciation and Amortization

1.1

1.0


  EBITDA

$      24.8

$    22.4



  EBITDA Margin

29 %

27 %









Health+

Revenue

$      86.2

$    77.7


Operating Income1

0.3

(2.4)


  Margin

0 %

-3 %


+ Depreciation and Amortization

2.4

2.7



  EBITDA

$        2.7

$      0.3



  EBITDA Margin

3 %

0 %









Graduate School USA 

Revenue

$           -

$      3.4



Operating Income1

-

(2.6)



+ Depreciation and Amortization

-

0.1



  EBITDA

$           -

$     (2.5)









Corporate

Operating Income1

$     (10.5)

$     (9.4)



+ Depreciation and Amortization

0.4

0.3



  EBITDA3

$     (10.0)

$     (9.1)









American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Revenue

$    171.7

$   162.8











Operating Income1

13.5

7.0



Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

9.8

(0.3)



Margin

8 %

4 %



+ Depreciation and Amortization

4.0

4.1



Consolidated EBITDA

17.5

11.1



+ Adjustments2

3.2

4.0



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA4

$      20.7

$    15.1



Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12 %

9 %

1.

Operating Income reflects income (loss) from operations before interest and income taxes as disclosed in our Q2 2026 10-Q.             

2.

Adjustments include stock compensation expense, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, and other professional fees.             

3.

Corporate results include unallocated corporate activity and eliminations.   

4.

Please refer to the "GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" table for a reconciliation of net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

     

GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:








The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's outlook GAAP net income to the calculation of outlook adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026 and twelve months ending December 31, 2026:


Three Months Ending

Twelve Months Ending


September 30, 2026

December 31, 2026

(in thousands)

Low

High

Low

High

Net Income

$

3,385

$

5,380

$

46,540

$

52,467

Income tax expense

1,705

2,710

16,863

18,936

Interest (income) expense, net

-300

-300

-500

-500

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

1,672

1,672

Depreciation and amortization

4,660

4,660

17,600

17,600

EBITDA

9,450

12,450

82,175

90,175

Stock compensation

2,125

2,125

8,850

8,850

Other professional fees

900

900

3,250

3,250

Severance

1,525

1,525

1,525

1,525

Other

-

-

200

200

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,000

$

17,000

$

96,000

$

104,000

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

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