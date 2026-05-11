American Public Education Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises 2026 Full-Year Guidance

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: APEI), a company that transforms lives, advances careers and improves communities by providing online and campus-based postsecondary education to approximately 109,000 students, has reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"In the first quarter, we delivered strong results across our key financial metrics. We also took a significant step forward in the institutional combination when we received Higher Learning Commission approval on April 28 to consolidate our APUS, Rasmussen and Hondros College of Nursing programs, locations and operations into a single accredited institution. We remain on pace to complete our planned institutional combination at the start of the third quarter," said Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer of APEI.

Selden concluded, "Q1 2026 is the first quarter of a four-year strategic plan, and the strength of our results gives us the confidence to raise our full-year 2026 guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We believe the foundation is built, the strategy is working, and we are just getting started."

Key First Quarter 2026 Highlights (as Compared to First Quarter 2025)

Consolidated revenue of $174.7 million, a 6.2% year-over year increase. Excluding the effect of the sale of GSUSA in July 2025, consolidated revenue would have increased 8.7% when compared to the prior period. Health+ segment revenue growth of 11.0% year-over-year to $85.4 million, primarily driven by increased enrollments and modest price increases . Military+ segment revenue growth of 6.5% year-over-year to $89.4 million, primarily driven by increased registrations. Net income available to common stockholders increased 137.6% to a record $17.7 million, compared to $7.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.5% to $29.2 million, compared to $21.2 million.

Net income per diluted common share increased 129.3% to $0.94, compared to $0.41.

Opened a new Rasmussen University campus in Orlando, Florida, introducing the University's Practical Nursing Diploma (LPN) program to the Orlando market for the first time.

Cash Flows from Operations increased 71.1% to $63.3 million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $221.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $176.5 million at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $44.5 million, or 25.2%.

Debt Refinancing and Repurchase Program

On March 9, 2026, the Company refinanced debt, reducing its borrowing rate by 375 basis points at then-current leverage levels. The reduction, combined with a reduction in principal, is expected to generate approximately $3.7 million in annual interest expense savings (excluding debt cost amortization).

On March 10, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million in the aggregate of the Company's common stock. The program replaces the Company's prior repurchase authorizations. The Company repurchased a total of 17,840 shares through the end of the first quarter.

Registrations and Enrollment



Q1 2026

Q1 2025

% Change Military+1

For the three months ended March 31,

Net Course Registrations 106,600

102,500

4.0 % Health+ 2

For the three months ended March 31,

Total Student Enrollment 19,400

18,000

7.8 %









1. Military+ Net Course Registrations represents the approximate aggregate number of courses for which students remain enrolled after the date by which they may drop a course without financial penalty. Excludes students in doctoral programs.

2. Health+ Total Student Enrollment represents students in an active status as of the full-term census or billing date.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook

The following statements are based on APEI's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason unless required by law. Refer to APEI's earnings conference call and presentation for further details.

In millions, except enrollment, net

registrations and per share data Second Quarter 2026 Second Quarter

2025 Military+ Net registrations 98,300-100,300 +2.0-4.0% y/y 96,400 Health+ Enrollment 19,600 +7.1% y/y 18,300 Revenue $170.0 - $172.0 $162.8 Includes $3.4 of GSUSA

Revenue Net Income (Loss) Available to

Common Stockholders $6.5 - $7.5 ($0.3) Adjusted EBITDA $16.5 - $18.0 $15.1 Diluted Earnings per Share $0.34 per - $0.39 per share ($0.02)

In millions, except per share data Full Year 2026 Full Year 2025 Revenue $686.0 - $696.0 $648.9 Includes $8.0 of GSUSA

Revenue Net Income Available to Common

Stockholders $44.9 - $51.6 $25.3 Adjusted EBITDA $93.0 - $102.0 $85.7 Diluted Earnings per Share $2.33 per - $2.68 per share $1.36 per share Capital Expenditures $28.0 - $32.0 $15.9

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)

USA International Toll Dial-in: +1 (646) 307-1963

USA – Toll-Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 60598

Webcast: 1Q26 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link on its website at https://www.apei.com/overview/default.aspx for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 5 to10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website through May 25, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA less non-cash expenses such as stock compensation and non-recurring expenses), adjusted EBITDA margin, segment EBITDA, and segment EBITDA margin. APEI believes that the use of these measures is useful because they allow investors to better evaluate APEI's operating profit and cash generation capabilities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, adjusted EBITDA excludes stock compensation, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, other professional fees, and loss on leases.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The principal limitation of our non-GAAP measures is that they exclude expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded. In addition, non-GAAP measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded.

APEI is presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in connection with its GAAP results and urges investors to review the reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in the tables following this press release (under the captions "GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" "GAAP Outlook Net Income to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA" and "Education Unit Profile – Segment Summary") and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its two segments, Military+ and Health+, provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Military+ provides online postsecondary education to approximately 89,500 adult learners, directed primarily at the needs of military, veterans, extended military and veteran families, and other public service and service-minded communities through American Public University System, which includes: American Military University and American Public University.

Health+ provides nursing- and health sciences-focused postsecondary education to approximately 19,400 students at 27 campuses in eight states and online through Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing.

Both American Public University System and Rasmussen University are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros College of Nursing is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding American Public Education, Inc. or its subsidiary institutions ("APEI" or the "Company") that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about APEI and the industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for growth, registration, enrollments, demand, revenues, net income, earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, debt refinancing and share repurchase program, the growth and profitability of APEI, and related growth strategies, and plans with respect to and future impacts of recent, current and future initiatives, including the planned combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing into one consolidated institution.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to: APEI's failure to comply with, or adverse actions relating to, regulatory and accrediting agency requirements, including the "90/10 Rule", and to maintain institutional accreditation and the impacts of any actions APEI may take to prevent or correct such failure; changes in the post-secondary education regulatory environment as a result of U.S. federal elections, including any changes by or as a result of actions of the current administration to the operations of the Department of Education or changes to or the elimination or implementation of laws, regulations, standards, policies, and practices; potential or actual government shutdowns and uncertainties in the estimated impacts of any such shutdowns on APEI and Military+ and its prospective and current students, and APEI's inability to mitigate these impacts; government budget and federal workforce uncertainty; the impact, timing, and projected benefits of the planned combination of American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing into one consolidated institution; APEI's dependence on the effectiveness of its ability to attract students who persist in its institutions' programs; changing market demands; declines in enrollments at APEI's subsidiaries; APEI's inability to effectively market its institutions' programs; APEI's inability to maintain strong relationships with the military and maintain course registrations and enrollments from military students; the loss or disruption of APEI's ability to receive funds under Title IV or TA programs or the reduction, elimination, or suspension of federal funds; adverse effects of changes APEI makes to improve the student experience and enhance the ability to identify and enroll students who are likely to succeed; APEI's need to successfully adjust to future market demands by updating existing programs and developing new programs; APEI's loss of eligibility to participate in Title IV programs or ability to process Title IV financial aid; economic and market conditions and changes in interest rates; difficulties involving acquisitions; APEI's indebtedness, including the refinancing thereof; APEI's dependence on and the need to continue to invest in its technology infrastructure, including with respect to third-party vendors; the inability to recognize the intended benefits of APEI's cost savings and reduction and revenue generating efforts; APEI's ability to manage and limit its exposure to bad debt; and the various risks described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in APEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, unless required by law, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Company Contact

Frank Tutalo

Associate Vice President, Public Relations

American Public Education, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Direct: 203-858-8811

[email protected]

American Public Education, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)

















Revenue $ 174,738



$ 164,551

Costs and expenses:













Instructional costs and services

74,630





74,944

Selling and promotional

37,867





35,205

General and administrative

36,290





36,407

Depreciation and amortization

4,154





3,992

Loss on assets held for sale

-





1,527

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

154





230

Total costs and expenses

153,095





152,305

Income from operations before













interest and income taxes

21,643





12,246

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,672)





-

Interest expense, net

(725)





(887)

Income before income taxes

19,246





11,359

Income tax expense

1,515





2,466

Net income $ 17,731



$ 8,893

Preferred stock dividends

-





1,432

Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,731



$ 7,461

















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.97



$ 0.42

Diluted $ 0.94



$ 0.41

















Weighted average number of













common shares:













Basic

18,282





17,840

Diluted

18,804





18,417



















Three Months Ended

Segment Information: March 31,



2026



2025

Revenue:













Military+ Segment $ 89,443



$ 83,946

Health+ Segment $ 85,356



$ 76,927

Corporate and other1 $ (61)



$ 3,678

Income (loss) from operations before













interest and income taxes:













Military+ Segment $ 30,718



$ 24,126

Health+ Segment $ 517



$ (818)

Corporate and other $ (9,592)



$ (11,062)





1. Corporate and Other includes tuition and contract training revenue earned by GSUSA and the elimination of intersegment revenue for courses taken by employees of one segment at other segments.

American Public Education, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands)



As of March 31, 2026



As of December 31, 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 220,998



$ 176,499 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of

$21,820 in 2026 and $21,113 in 2025

38,710





65,662 Prepaid expenses

19,152





14,197 Income tax receivable

3,267





3,458 Total current assets

282,127





259,816 Property and equipment, net

68,800





70,598 Operating lease assets, net

54,925





57,686 Deferred income taxes

38,247





39,176 Intangible assets, net

28,221





28,221 Goodwill

59,593





59,593 Other assets, net

6,001





6,328 Total assets $ 537,914



$ 521,418 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 8,138



$ 4,822 Accrued compensation and benefits

22,317





22,463 Accrued liabilities

22,643





13,375 Deferred revenue and student deposits

25,193





23,016 Lease liabilities, current

11,182





11,374 Long-term debt, current

5,063





- Total current liabilities

94,536





75,050 Lease liabilities, long-term

54,010





56,921 Long-term debt, net

83,203





94,665 Total liabilities $ 231,749



$ 226,636













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000

shares authorized; 18,411,154 issued and

outstanding in 2026; 18,125,860 issued and

outstanding in 2025

184





181 Additional paid-in capital

305,750





311,119 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-





(18) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

231





(16,500) Total stockholders' equity

306,165





294,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 537,914



$ 521,418















Education Unit Profile Segment Summary ($ in millions)









1Q26

1Q25 Military+





Revenue $ 89.4

$ 83.9 Operating Income1 30.7

24.1 + Depreciation and Amortization 1.0

1.0 EBITDA $ 31.8

$ 25.2 EBITDA Margin 36 %

30 %







Health+





Revenue $ 85.4

$ 76.9 Operating Income1 0.5

(0.8) + Depreciation and Amortization 2.7

2.6 EBITDA $ 3.2

$ 1.9 EBITDA Margin 4 %

2 %







Graduate School USA





Revenue $ -

$ 3.7 Operating Income1 -

(2.2) + Depreciation and Amortization -

0.1 EBITDA $ -

$ (2.1)







Corporate







EBITDA 3 $ (9.2)

$ (8.6)







American Public Education, Inc.





Consolidated Revenue $ 174.7

$ 164.6 Consolidated EBITDA 25.8

16.2 + Adjustments 2 3.4

5.0 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.2

$ 21.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17 %

13 %



1. Operating Income reflects income (loss) from operations before interest and income taxes in our Q1 2026 10-Q. 2. Adjustments include stock compensation expense, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, and other professional fees. 3. Corporate results include unallocated corporate activity and eliminations.

GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's reported GAAP net income available to common stockholders to the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Consolidated

3 Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026



2025 Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,731



$ 7,461 Preferred stock dividends

-





1,432 Net income

17,731





8,893 Income tax expense

1,515





2,466 Interest expense, net

725





887 Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,672





- Depreciation and amortization

4,154





3,992 EBITDA

25,797





16,238













Loss on assets held for sale

-





1,527 Other professional fees

943





989 Stock compensation

2,327





2,263 Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

154





230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,221



$ 21,247

GAAP Outlook Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA:

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's outlook GAAP net income available to common stockholders to the calculation of outlook adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and twelve months ended December 31, 2026.



Three Months Ending



Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2026



December 31, 2026 (in thousands) Low



High



Low

High Net Income $ 6,475



$ 7,493



$ 44,927

$ 51,595 Income tax expense

3,071





3,553





16,299



18,631 Interest income, net

(400)





(400)





(300)



(300) Loss on extinguishment of debt

-





-





1,672



1,672 Depreciation and amortization

4,154





4,154





18,102



18,102 EBITDA

13,300





14,800





80,700



89,700 Stock compensation

2,100





2,100





8,700



8,700 Other professional fees

1,100





1,100





3,400



3,400 Other

-





-





200



200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,500



$ 18,000



$ 93,000

$ 102,000

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.