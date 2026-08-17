American Red Cross launches multi-year fundraising campaign to strengthen nation's blood supply

Longtime southern California volunteers and philanthropists Teresa and Byron Pollitt to co-chair national campaign committee; commit $15 million to launch effort

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross today announced its LifeBlood Fund, a five-year, $300 million national effort to strengthen and modernize the nation's blood supply — ensuring that every patient in the United States has access to lifesaving blood when and where it is needed.

The LifeBlood Fund launch comes on the heels of the Red Cross announcing its second-ever blood supply crisis on July 27 after donations fell to a four-year summer low. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and the Red Cross provides nearly 40% of the nation's supply. However, mounting pressures — including extreme weather disruptions to blood drives and long-term demographic shifts — are widening the gap between supply and demand.

The Red Cross projects that these challenges could be ongoing as the demand for blood is expected to increase 12% by 2030. At the same time, the donor base has declined by 40% over the past 20 years, stretching the current blood supply beyond sustainable limits. This campaign aims to address these urgent challenges, including rising hospital demand, fewer donors, increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Through expanded donor engagement, advanced technology and modernized facilities, the initiative will strengthen the Red Cross capacity to collect and deliver lifesaving blood.

To help steer this effort, dedicated Red Cross volunteers Teresa and Byron Pollitt will co-chair the campaign committee, bringing decades of support to this mission-critical initiative. In addition to guiding the campaign's strategy and fundraising efforts, the Pollitts are making an extraordinary investment of $15 million.

"Despite all of the advances in modern medicine, there is still no substitute for human blood," said Byron Pollitt. "The Red Cross relies 100% on volunteer, unpaid donors to give blood for the benefit of others, and it's up to us as individuals and institutions to support the Red Cross effort."

"Getting blood from a donor to a patient isn't as simple as people might think. The amount of sophisticated equipment for testing and some of the rare donor programs is a highly technical process that needs a lot of investment," said Teresa Pollitt. "No one ever knows when the need is going to be there — whether it's you or a loved one or someone you don't know — but the need is always there."

The LifeBlood Fund is bringing together a distinguished group of philanthropic leaders to advise on strategy, elevate awareness and secure transformational support that will sustain the blood supply for generations to come. In addition to Teresa and Byron Pollitt, committee members include:

Susan Baker, The Betty Bazar Foundation

Erica Dayton, The Golisano Foundation

Elissa Gifford

Tad Hutcheson, Delta Air Lines

Brenda L. Johnson

Barb Malott Kizziah and Keith Kizziah

Teresa Nacarato

Kevin and Patricia Terrazas

For more than 30 years, the Pollitts have been deeply involved with the Red Cross as board leaders, blood donors and philanthropic partners. In 2024, they received the Harriman Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service, one of the organization's highest honors.

"Teresa and Byron Pollitt exemplify the very best of volunteer leadership," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Their passion for the Red Cross mission, combined with their strategic insight and generosity, is inspiring others to step forward at a critical moment. With their guidance, this campaign is building the momentum needed to strengthen the nation's blood supply and ensure that no patient is left waiting for lifesaving care."

The American Red Cross invites individuals, foundations and organizations to join this effort to strengthen the nation's blood system and ensure that every patient receives the care they depend on. Learn more about the LifeBlood Fund and schedule an appointment to give blood today.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE American Red Cross