American Tungsten & Antimony's US Subsidiary, Trigg Minerals USA, has been selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Commencement of Negotiations Regarding Scope and Terms of a Potential Award of up to US$18 million for the ASCEND-Sb Project

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten & Antimony Limited (ASX: AT4; OTCQB: ATALF) announced its wholly owned US subsidiary, Trigg Minerals (USA) LLC, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to commence negotiations regarding the scope and terms of a potential financial award up to US$18 million for the Advancing Smelting Capacity for Expansion and National Dominance in Antimony (ASCEND-Sb Project). This project is one of nine that have been selected nationally under a US$162 million DOE program announced yesterday, August 18.

The funding program is administered by the DOE Advanced Mining and Mineral Production Technologies Office, under the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Mines & Metals Capacity Expansion Program.

More details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03122926-6A1339206&v=undefined.

This is the first step in securing a grant under this government program as the company advances its mine-to-metal American supply chain. The company will work with the DOE to negotiate scope and terms of a potential funding package and will continue to provide updates on the progress of these negotiations.

American Tungsten & Antimony (https://www.ataa.com) continues to advance a portfolio of antimony and tungsten projects in Utah and Nevada. Both minerals are designated as critical to U.S. security, defense and advanced manufacturing. The company's portfolio includes the flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, together with a portfolio of tungsten projects across Utah and Nevada, including Tennessee Mountain, Fraction Lode, Nightengale, Sage Hen and Dutch Mountain. In late July of this year the company announced a Share and Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the Del Sol Refinery in Nevada and the White Spar Antimony Mine in Arizona.

SOURCE American Tungsten and Antimony