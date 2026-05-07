Former U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt Appointed Chairman of Strategic Advisory Board for American Tungsten & Antimony

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd. (AT4; OTCQB: ATALF), announced the company has appointed former U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt as Chairman of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board.

Andre Booyzen, managing director of AT4 made the announcement noting: "David's appointment is significant for us in that his experience sits at the intersection of federal land access, permitting and critical minerals policy, all of which are central to advancing our projects in the U.S. In addition to his policy knowledge, he also brings long-standing relationships across federal agencies and decision-makers, which are key as the U.S. accelerates efforts to secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals." Booyzen added that the ability to engage effectively within that framework is increasingly important and Secretary Bernhardt's insight will be invaluable to AT4 as it navigates activities at its U.S. antimony and tungsten projects in Nevada and Utah.

Bernhardt said, "The United States is placing increasing emphasis on securing reliable domestic sources of critical minerals, particularly those essential to defense, energy and advanced manufacturing. Developing these resources requires not only high-quality projects, but also a clear understanding of regulatory frameworks and effective engagement with government stakeholders. AT4 has assembled a portfolio of projects in key jurisdictions, and I look forward to collaborating with the Company to support its strategy as it advances within the U.S. policy and permitting landscape."

Additional details on the appointment can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03087619-6A1324509&v=undefined.

Secretary Bernhardt served as Secretary of the Interior in President Trump's first administration, where he was responsible for oversight of approximately 500 million acres of federal land, including permitting, resource development and environmental management frameworks central to U.S. mining and energy sectors.

AT4 is advancing a portfolio of antimony and tungsten projects in Utah and Nevada. Both minerals are designated as critical to U.S. national security, defense and advanced manufacturing. The appointment of Secretary Bernhardt is expected to strengthen AT4's capabilities in permitting, policy alignment and stakeholder engagement across multiple agencies, as he provides direct insight into regulatory processes and facilitates engagement at the federal level.

American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd. (https://www.ataa.com) is focused on the exploration and development of antimony and tungsten projects in the U.S. The Company's portfolio includes the flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, together with a portfolio of tungsten projects across Utah and Nevada, including Tennessee Mountain, Fraction Lode, Nightingale, and Dutch Mountain. AT4 is pursuing a U.S.-based hub-and-spoke processing and refining strategy aligned with U.S. Government priorities for the security of domestic critical minerals supply chains.

SOURCE American Tungsten and Antimony