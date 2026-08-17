American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water Proudly Support United Way Organizations through State Strategic Impact Grants

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., in collaboration with Illinois American Water, announced today that the Foundation has awarded over $30,000 in grants to 11 United Way organizations serving communities throughout Illinois American Water's service territory, including:

Heart of Illinois United Way

Streator Area United Way

United Way of Blackhawk Region

United Way of Champaign County

United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Livingston County

United Way of Logan County

United Way of Metropolitan Chicago

United Way of Pekin

United Way of Southern Illinois

United Way of Whiteside County

"Support from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Illinois American Water will help to strengthen critical programs that the United Way supports, like addressing health, financial stability, and basic needs of our neighbors in the Metro East and throughout Southeastern Illinois," said Michelle Tucker, President & CEO, United Way of Greater St. Louis. "With the help of corporate partners, we can continue uplifting people and create stronger, more resilient communities in Illinois."

"Illinois American Water is proud to collaborate with the American Water Charitable Foundation to support United Way organizations throughout the communities we serve," said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water and Member of the American Water Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees. "This collaboration helps address vital local needs of our customers while ultimately strengthening the health and well-being of the communities we are privileged to serve."

Since 2022, the American Water Charitable Foundation and Illinois American Water have contributed nearly $100,000 to United Way organizations across Illinois. Together, they are helping strengthen communities and support individuals and families as they navigate life's challenges.

Learn more about our community impact on the Illinois American Water website.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water