American Water Charitable Foundation and California American Water Award $20,000 Workforce Development Grant to Resources for Independent Living

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), and California American Water announced today that the Foundation has awarded a $20,000 Workforce Development Grant to Resources for Independent Living (RIL), a Sacramento-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to achieve independent and self-directed lives.

"We are incredibly grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for this generous investment in workforce development opportunities for individuals with disabilities," said Brandi Bluel, Executive Director of Resources for Independent Living. "This grant will help us maintain and expand employment services that empower people to develop new skills, pursue meaningful careers, and achieve greater independence and self-sufficiency."

The Workforce Development Grant will support RIL's employment services and workforce development programs, helping individuals with disabilities build job readiness skills, access employment opportunities, and achieve greater economic independence. Through career preparation, skills development, job placement assistance, and ongoing support services, RIL helps participants overcome barriers to employment and successfully enter and remain in the workforce.

"We are proud to partner with Resources for Independent Living and support its commitment to creating pathways to employment and independence for individuals with disabilities," said Jason Alviar, External Affairs Lead for California American Water. "Resources for Independent Living's work helps strengthen our communities by ensuring more people have access to the resources, training, and support needed to achieve their career goals and participate fully in community life."

The Workforce Development Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Workforce Development Grants support programs that strengthen local workforces, expand access to career opportunities, and help individuals develop skills for long-term success.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation's Grant programs here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water