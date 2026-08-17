American Water Charitable Foundation Awards $75,000 in Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grants Across New Jersey

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with organizations across New Jersey that are helping prepare students and young adults for future success," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Through these grants, we are investing in programs that expand access to education, career exploration and workforce readiness opportunities."

This year's New Jersey Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grantees include:

Junior Achievement of New Jersey

Junior Achievement of New Jersey was awarded $25,000 to expand career readiness and financial literacy programming that helps students develop essential workplace skills, explore career pathways and gain practical experience through hands-on learning opportunities. The program prepares young people to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce while strengthening their confidence and leadership abilities.

"Support from the American Water Charitable Foundation plays a vital role in helping us fulfill our mission. Every dollar invested in career-connected learning is an investment in a young person's ability to see and reach a future filled with opportunity," said James Horne Jr., president and CEO, Junior Achievement of New Jersey. "With the Foundation's generosity, we can continue ensuring that every JA student, regardless of circumstance, has the skills, confidence and connections needed to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

Students 2 Science

Students 2 Science was awarded $25,000 to support immersive STEM learning experiences that connect students with real-world science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. Through hands-on laboratory programs, mentorship opportunities and engagement with STEM professionals, the organization helps students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills while exploring future career pathways.

"Hands-on, real-world STEM education is integral to solving many global challenges," said Dan Barnett, chief development officer, Students 2 Science. "Through our partnership with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we can offer students immersive STEM experiences that build critical thinking and problem-solving skills, opportunities to engage with STEM professionals, and options to explore dynamic career paths in multiple STEM fields. Together, we are building stronger communities by ensuring great STEM education is available to all students."

The King's Daughters Day School

Plainfield City Union of the King's Daughters Day School was awarded $15,000 to support its rain garden and water education initiative, which combines environmental education with hands-on learning opportunities for preschool students and their families. The project will create a rain garden on the organization's campus that will help reduce stormwater runoff, improve water quality and teach water stewardship through interactive educational experiences.

"We are incredibly grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for investing in the children and families we serve through this generous $15,000 grant," said Jameelah Newton-Jenkins, education and grants manager, King's Daughters Day School. "As King's Daughters Day School celebrates 120 years of serving the Plainfield community, this support is especially meaningful. The grant will allow us to create a preschool rain garden that transforms our outdoor space into a hands-on learning environment where children can explore nature, develop an appreciation for environmental stewardship and engage in meaningful STEM experiences. The rain garden will not only enhance our school grounds but also teach our youngest learners about conservation, water quality and the important role they can play in protecting the environment. We are proud to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation to create a lasting resource that will benefit our children, families and the Plainfield community for years to come."

St. Joseph Social Service Center

St. Joseph Social Service Center was awarded $10,000 to support workforce development programs that provide individuals and families with resources, training and support services that promote economic mobility and long-term self-sufficiency for adult learners in Elizabeth. The funding will help expand opportunities for participants to gain skills and access pathways toward meaningful employment.

"We are honored to receive this generous grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation," said Bernadette Murphy, executive director, St. Joseph Social Service Center. "The Foundation's support strengthens our commitment to helping adult learners gain the digital and workforce skills needed to pursue meaningful employment, economic stability and long-term success. Guided by our mission to bring people and communities together to serve our neighbors by providing food, health programs and support services with love, dignity and compassion, this investment will help create lasting opportunities for individuals and families in our community."

"At New Jersey American Water, we know that investing in people today helps create stronger communities tomorrow," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. This year's Foundation recipients are providing meaningful educational, workforce development, STEM and career exploration opportunities that help individuals build skills, achieve their goals and contribute to a brighter future for New Jersey."

Learn more about New Jersey American Water's community impact at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water