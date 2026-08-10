American Water Joins Dialogue at 2026 American Society of Civil Engineers Watershed Management Conference

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., joins important watershed management discussions during the 2026 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Watershed Management Conference, held August 9 through August 12, 2026, in Reston, Virginia.

Nicholas Kevey, Senior Source Water Protection Manager at American Water, will speak to American Water's Source Water Protection Program, which provides a structured framework for assessing risks, engaging stakeholders and implementing proactive measures to safeguard drinking water supplies. Through case studies, Nick will address how American Water develops and deploys tools and strategies to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance drinking water resilience across our watersheds.

"Each day, American Water sources, delivers and treats over one billion gallons of water for our 14 million customers," said Matthew Csik, VP, Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, American Water. "Our watershed protection efforts are grounded in scientific theory and deployed in real-world situations, helping assure the delivery of safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater services."

The 2026 Watershed Management Conference marks 60-years of watershed science, and brings together engineers, hydrologists, soil scientists, ecologists, foresters, environmentalists, and professionals from other related disciplines to discuss current and emerging issues and knowledge related to watershed management, particularly watershed health and long-term viability.

Through leadership participation in conferences and summits like this one, American Water continues to engage with experts on research and strategies that advance watershed science.

For more information about the 2026 ASCE Watershed Management Conference, visit: https://www.watershedmanagementconference.org/

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water