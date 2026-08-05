Kentucky American Water Treatment Plant Recognized for Operational Excellence

Richmond Road Station water treatment plant receives Excellence in Water Plant Operations Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water's Richmond Road Station water treatment plant in Lexington has been recognized by the Kentucky/Tennessee Section of the American Water Works Association as a 2026 Excellence in Water Plant Operations Award recipient. The company received the award during the annual Water Professionals Conference held in Lexington last month and attended by approximately 2,400 water and wastewater professionals.

Criteria judged in determining award winners includes a review of water quality, operation records, maintenance programs, professionalism, safety, emergency preparedness, use of innovative technology, plant and/or system security and staffing. The Richmond Road Station received the award in the large plant category for treatment plants with rated treatment capacities greater than 20 million gallons a day (MGD).

The Richmond Road Station, located in Lexington, dates back to 1885 when Lexington's first water utility began operation after being founded by three businessmen as the Lexington Hydraulic and Manufacturing Company. With a treatment capacity of 25 million gallons per day, the plant serves the Richmond Road corridor, downtown Lexington, and the University of Kentucky area in the central portion of the city. The plant's recent improvements, including mixed-media filtration, upgraded chemical treatment systems, and UV disinfection, demonstrate the team's continued commitment to modernizing this historic facility and providing safe, reliable drinking water.

"We're pleased and honored to be recognized with this award," said Justin Sensabaugh, director of operations, Kentucky American Water. "Our team is dedicated to providing quality drinking water for customers that goes above and beyond industry standards, and this award speaks to their commitment to excellence."

The Richmond Road Station is one of the company's three water treatment plants serving Central Kentucky. Kentucky River Station I is also located in Fayette County, and Kentucky River Station II at Hardin's Landing is located in Owen County. All three have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, AWWA and other national water organizations with Partnership for Safe Water award status as a result of adhering to water treatment processes that exceed what is required by law.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water