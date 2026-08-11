American Water Named One of America's Best Employers for Women in 2026 by Forbes

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has been named one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2026 by Forbes and Statista Inc. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees.

"American Water is proud to be recognized as one of the country's Best Employers for Women," said Lori Sutton, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, American Water. "We seek to understand, value and provide opportunity for all employees, and we will continue to foster an environment where women – and all employees – have opportunities to grow and succeed. This recognition reflects how we embrace different ideas, viewpoints, experiences and backgrounds."

Additionally, American Water supports employee-led Employee Business Resource Groups open to all employees regardless of their personal affiliation, including American Water's Women's Empowerment Champion & Ally Network (WE CAN), which seeks to engage female employees and their allies to support women's personal and professional enrichment with a focus on community, culture and careers.

America's Best Employers for Women list was developed through an independent survey in partnership with Statista Inc. of more than 146,000 women working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people, with more than 4 million employer evaluations considered across three years. Participants were asked to rate their employers in areas including compensation, career development opportunities, parental leave, work-life balance and more. They were also asked how likely they were to recommend current, previous and other employers they knew through their industry or family and friends who work there.

View the full list of Forbes America's Best Employers for Women in 2026 here.

American Water was also recognized on Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture. View the full list here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water