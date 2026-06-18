American Water Provides Tips for Conserving Water This Summer

CAMDEN, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With forecasts predicting a hot, dry summer, American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., is encouraging customers to take simple steps to conserve water.

"Rising temperatures and dry conditions bring an increased water demand," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at American Water. "At American Water, using water efficiently is an everyday commitment. Customers can take simple steps to protect local water resources, which strengthens long-term resilience and helps keep water bills affordable."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an estimated 50 percent of outdoor water usage is wasted. Being mindful of everyday water use can make a meaningful difference in combatting water waste.

Make every drop count this summer and help ensure that high-quality water is available for future generations by following these simple tips:

Water early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday.

Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.

Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A two- to three-inch layer is typically effective.

Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 inches to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall.

Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.

American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal.

Learn more on smart ways to save water this summer: https://newsroom.amwater.com/SummerConservation

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water