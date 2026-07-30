Illinois American Water Supports Water Utility Workforce Development to Build the Next Generation of Water Professionals

BELLEVILLE, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the water industry faces growing workforce needs, Illinois American Water is dedicated to supporting programs and partnerships that create career opportunities that help develop the next generation of skilled water professionals.

Workforce development is a key priority for Illinois American Water as the company works to attract, develop and retain the skilled professionals needed to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to customers across the state.

"Like many industries, the water sector is undergoing major workforce changes as experienced employees retire and demand for skilled talent grows," said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water, President. "That's why we're investing in programs and partnerships that connect people with meaningful career opportunities and help prepare the next generation of professionals needed to serve customers and communities across Illinois."

Recent workforce development initiatives undertaken by Illinois American Water include:

CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy – Woodridge, IL: Brings together a coalition of industry partners to build a strong, skilled workforce for construction and utility-related jobs. The training program tours partner facilities that showcase the intricacies of utility-related jobs and offers career fairs for available positions or talent networks.

Brings together a coalition of industry partners to build a strong, skilled workforce for construction and utility-related jobs. The training program tours partner facilities that showcase the intricacies of utility-related jobs and offers career fairs for available positions or talent networks. Center for Academic and Vocation Excellence – Belleville, IL: Inspires high school students to explore vocational career pathways beyond the classroom. Illinois American Water welcomed the company's first high school apprentice, who became a full-time employee after graduation in May 2026.

Inspires high school students to explore vocational career pathways beyond the classroom. Illinois American Water welcomed the company's first high school apprentice, who became a full-time employee after graduation in May 2026. Lansdowne UP RISE UP – East St. Louis, IL: Provides training, development, and mentorship to high school students. During the summer internship program participants recently visited a water treatment plant and met with Illinois American Water employees to learn more about careers in the water industry.

"We recently welcomed an apprentice from the Center for Academic and Vocation Excellence to our team as a full-time employee," said Nole Dailey, Illinois American Water, Superintendent of Field Operations. "Their perspective has already proven to be valuable, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the work we do as we continue to provide customers and communities with safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water. All of us at Illinois American Water hope the next generation of professionals feel inspired to pursue a career in the water industry."

Through these efforts, Illinois American Water is helping create pathways to meaningful and rewarding careers while strengthening the workforce that will support the future of the water industry. To learn more about a career at American Water or to join our talent network, visit our website.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water