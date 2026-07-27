American Water Releases Annual Sustainability Report

CAMDEN, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the release of its tenth Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's industry leadership and sustainable impact in communities nationwide.

"American Water's Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services across the U.S.," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "Our sustainability principles are fundamental to our corporate strategy and values. 2025 progress demonstrates how customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders benefit from our focus on sustainable operations."

American Water's sustainability principles include:

Financial: We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Operational: We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers.

We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers. Cultural: We foster a high-performing workforce by attracting and retaining employees who share our purpose and values. Investing in our people drives innovation, operational improvement and quality service for our customers and communities.

American Water prepared the Sustainability Report by applying standards from the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The report also takes into consideration the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and aligns with the company's responses to the CDP Questionnaire.

Visit ir.amwater.com/sustainability to learn more and view the Sustainability Report.

Additionally, American Water was recently named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies in 2026 by Statista Inc. and TIME. View the full list of TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2026 here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

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SOURCE American Water