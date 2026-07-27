New Jersey American Water Completes Acquisition of Gordon's Corner Water Company

Acquisition Adds 15,300 New Water Customers and 20 Employees;

$25 Million in Planned Infrastructure Investments

CAMDEN, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today completed its acquisition of Gordon's Corner Water Company, adding approximately 15,300 water customer connections in portions of Marlboro, Manalapan and Colts Neck Townships to New Jersey American Water's footprint. Additionally, New Jersey American Water welcomes 20 employees from Gordon's Corner Water Company who have proudly provided water service to these customers prior to the acquisition.

New Jersey American Water welcomes its new team members from the former Gordon’s Corner Water Company.

"We are pleased to officially welcome former Gordon's Corner customers and employees to New Jersey American Water," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "This acquisition strengthens water service reliability in Monmouth County while providing customers with the benefits of being part of a larger water utility dedicated to safety, quality and affordability. Through more than $25 million in planned investments over the next five years, we will modernize critical infrastructure, enhance system resiliency and continue delivering high-quality water service to our new customers."

On October 21, 2025, New Jersey American Water announced its agreement to acquire Gordon's Corner Water Company, highlighting benefits for customers by helping to ensure adequate water supply to the area. Merging the system into New Jersey American Water's Coastal Operating Region service area will add additional redundancy in the region, which experiences increased demand for water during peak tourism and irrigation months. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved the sale of the system on July 15, 2026.

"Our priority throughout this process has been ensuring a seamless transition for the customers and communities we serve," said David Ern, former President of Gordon's Corner Water Company. "We are proud of the service Gordon's Corner has provided over the years and confident that New Jersey American Water will continue that tradition while bringing additional resources, investment and customer programs."

As part of the agreement, New Jersey American Water will invest over $25 million in ongoing infrastructure improvements to the system within the first five years of ownership while maintaining affordable rates for customers. Anticipated improvements to the system include upgrading aging customer meters, fire hydrants, and water mains. In addition, New Jersey American Water will rehabilitate the water tank on Holiday Road in Manalapan and make several treatment and security improvements to the system. Further projects will be identified as New Jersey American Water continues its analysis of the system.

Residents will receive additional information in the mail from New Jersey American Water in the coming weeks, and the information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website at newjerseyamwater.com under Customer Service and Billing, then select For New Customers. Former Gordon's Corner customers will now be able to take advantage of New Jersey American Water's customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, as well as its H2O Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their bills.

New Jersey American Water remains focused on delivering industry-leading customer service, supporting environmental stewardship and ongoing infrastructure improvements as it continues to grow and serve more communities across the state. This is New Jersey American Water's eleventh acquisition in the last five years, adding more than 40,500 new water and/or wastewater customers.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people.

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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SOURCE American Water