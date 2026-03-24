American Water Spotlights Water Stewardship at CERAWeek 2026

CAMDEN, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., contributes to global conversations on water stewardship, advocacy and resilience during CERAWeek 2026, held March 23-27, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

Christine Keck, VP and Chief Legislative and External Affairs Officer, American Water, will join global energy executives, policymakers and industry leaders at the conference, participating in the panel Valuing Water: A strategic imperative for the energy industry.

The session will explore water scarcity and evolving regulatory expectations that are prompting energy and energy-intensive industries to prioritize water stewardship. Panelists will discuss solutions and cross-sector collaboration to strengthen operational systems and resilience.

With regulated operations across 14 states, American Water plays a critical role in driving economic investment while addressing infrastructure needs, protecting water sources and supporting workforce development. Through leadership participation in conferences and summits like CERAWeek 2026, American Water continues to engage with regulators and industry partners to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

For more information about CERAWeek 2026, visit https://www.ceraweek.com/en/register.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water