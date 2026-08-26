American Water White Paper Highlights Community Benefits of Water and Wastewater System Partnerships

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the release of its Community Benefits of Water and Wastewater System Partnerships white paper, highlighting how regulated systems can help municipalities address infrastructure needs while generating resources for broader community priorities.

American Water developed the white paper by examining several water and wastewater systems acquired by its local state operations across the company's national footprint, detailing how proceeds generated through system acquisitions can provide financial flexibility for communities that may otherwise take decades to achieve.

The Municipal Authority of the City of McKeesport, Pennsylvania is among the systems featured in the white paper. Pennsylvania American Water acquired the McKeesport wastewater system in 2017, taking on responsibility for compliance and long-term stewardship. The sale allowed the City to avoid bankruptcy and invest the $40 million net proceeds into stabilizing wastewater rates, enhancing customer service, and financing various upgrade projects.

Michael Cherepko, Mayor of McKeesport shared, "The crux of this transaction is bringing financial stability to the City of McKeesport and saving our taxpayers from Act 47 municipal bankruptcy. When we think about it, the privatization of local sewage services truly makes sense. The City isn't involved in other utility businesses - gas, electric, water - and this is a final step in providing consistent, regulated utility services to our community."

Another featured system comes from the City of Bellflower, California, where their municipal water system was facing aging asbestos-cement mains, mounting maintenance needs and rising arsenic levels that intensified regulatory demands. Since acquiring the system in 2022, California American Water completed $4.5 million in upgrades, replaced 8,510 feet of outdated mains and enhanced water quality and compliance with advanced treatment expertise. More than $10 million in additional improvements are planned by 2027.

Sonny R. Santa Ines, Mayor of Bellflower said, "I want to thank California American Water for purchasing the Bellflower municipal water system. It is a win for us, because we are able to have a partner to provide quality service at good prices for our residents. At the same time, our residents are assured that they have quality water and reliable water coming to their faucets."

Investing to maintain and upgrade aging water and wastewater systems is critical for providing safe, reliable service. Over the next 10 years, American Water plans to invest approximately $48 billion in capital improvements to its systems, including infrastructure renewal, water quality, resiliency, technology, and water and wastewater system acquisitions.

Read American Water's white paper, The Community Benefits of Water and Wastewater System Partnerships here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water