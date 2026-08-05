Americans Are Rethinking the Grocery Cart. Idaho® Potatoes Are Meeting the Moment.

New research reveals how changing grocery habits are reshaping America's kitchens.

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As grocery costs remain high and more Americans embrace home cooking, ingredient transparency and reducing food waste, they're taking a fresh look at what belongs in their grocery carts. Today, value means more than finding the lowest price. It means choosing ingredients that can do more. Consumers are looking for foods that are nutritious, versatile, have a long shelf life and can create multiple meals throughout the week.

The New Rules of Grocery Shopping Speed Speed The New Rules of Grocery Shopping

According to a new nationally representative survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by Talker Research, those priorities are already reshaping purchasing decisions. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said minimizing food waste (73%), shelf life (72%) and nutritional value for the money (71%) are among the most important factors they consider while grocery shopping. More than half (60%) intentionally build weekly meal plans around ingredient overlap, while nearly two-thirds (63%) said an ingredient's ability to work across breakfast, lunch and dinner plays a major role in whether it becomes a kitchen staple.

As shoppers become more selective about what earns a permanent place in their carts, one ingredient consistently rose above the rest. Americans ranked potatoes as their most versatile pantry staple (40%). Thirty-seven percent said they're relying on potatoes more today than they were a year ago, while nearly half (48%) said they now view potatoes more positively because of their affordability and versatility. Among regular potato buyers, 67% still consider potatoes to be an underrated pantry staple.

The survey also showed just how highly potato buyers value the ingredient. Eight in 10 rated potatoes as good or excellent for versatility across meal types (82%), helping feed a household on a budget (82%) and nutritional value (75%).

"People expect more from every ingredient they buy today," said Jamey Higham, President & CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). "As families place a greater value on simple, nutritious and dependable foods, it's rewarding to see Idaho potatoes recognized for the qualities they've quietly delivered for generations."

To bring the survey findings to life, the IPC partnered with cookbook author and Rustic Joyful Food founder Danielle Kartes, whose approachable cooking style focuses on flavorful, family-friendly meals made with affordable, everyday ingredients. Using a single 10-pound bag of Idaho potatoes, Kartes created five distinct dinners that show how one versatile ingredient can stretch grocery budgets without sacrificing flavor, nutrition or variety.

"Some of the best family meals start with the simplest ingredients," Kartes said. "I loved showing that one bag of Idaho potatoes could become five dinners that felt completely different. That's how real families cook. We make the most of what we have."

The recipes and accompanying videos are available at Five Recipes Under $100 Campaign.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, IPC is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous "Grown in Idaho®" seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation, and rich volcanic soil give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste, and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions differentiate them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.

SOURCE Idaho Potato Commission